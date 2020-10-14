"People now see vaccines as a magic dust that's about to be sprinkled over this country and make this all go away. It doesn't work that way," Offit told MarketWatch, September 21, 2020.2

Early Warning Signs of Vaccine Dangers

Ian Haydon, a healthy 29-year-old participant in Moderna's vaccine trial who suffered severe side effects requiring hospitalization.

Why Enforce Ineffective Mask Rules?

At best, a mask may reduce the transmission of large respiratory droplets, but it does nothing to prevent the transmission of aerosolized particulates exhaled by asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals with COVID-19.

For example, the World Health Organization's June 5, 2020, guidance memo22 on face mask use states "there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID- 19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19."

Valved Masks and Face Shields Are Useless

"Widespread public use of these alternatives to regular masks could potentially have an adverse effect on mitigation efforts. For the study,28 just published in the journal Physics of Fluids, researchers employed flow visualization in a laboratory setting using a laser light sheet and a mixture of distilled water and glycerin to generate the synthetic fog that made up the content of a cough-jet.



They visualized droplets expelled from a mannequin's mouth while simulating coughing and sneezing. By placing a plastic face shield and an N95-rated face mask with a valve, they were able to map out the paths of droplets and demonstrate how they performed.



Results of the study show that although face shields block the initial forward motion of the jet, the expelled droplets move around the visor with relative ease and spread out over a large area depending on light ambient disturbances.



Visualizations for the face mask equipped with an exhalation port indicate that a large number of droplets pass through the exhale valve unfiltered, which significantly reduces its effectiveness as a means of source control."

Why Did CDC Delete Aerosol Transmission Notice?

Interestingly, Friday September 18, 2020, the CDC posted updated COVID-19 guidance on its "How COVID-19 Spreads" page that, for the first time, mentioned aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2, saying "this is thought to be the main way the virus spreads."31

"If SARS-CoV-2 spreads primarily via aerosols, then requiring people to wear masks is illogical, seeing how they cannot filter out airborne viruses."

"Before Friday's update, the CDC said large respiratory droplets (like from coughing or sneezing) at close range transmitted the virus, but now the now-deleted guidance added that 'small particles, such as those in aerosols' could infect people.



'There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet,' the now-removed guidance stated ... Scientists say the new CDC guidance is important because cloth masks aren't designed to protect the wearer from aerosols."

SARS-CoV-2 Is Airborne, Which Makes Masks Ineffective

if SARS-CoV-2 spreads primarily via aerosols, then requiring people to wear masks is illogical, seeing how they cannot filter out airborne viruses. All a mask can do is limit the spread of contaminated respiratory droplets.

"This is so destructive to this incredibly wonderful agency that we have loved and admired our entire careers. This is amateur hour."

Why Are They so Persistent With Mask Recommendations?

a false sense of security.

COVID-19 fatality ratio is 0.26%.

For those younger than 40, the infection fatality ratio is 0.01%, while those aged 60 or older have a fatality ratio of 1.71%.