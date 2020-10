Nothing of the sort has been communicated as publicised by them

The Taliban has denied endorsing Donald Trump after reports emerged claiming the Afghan militant group had said it hoped the US president would be re-elected.Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was reported to have supported Mr Trump's bid to remain in the White House and expressed concern over his health.In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said they "reject" the Taliban support, adding: "The Taliban should know that the president will always protect American interests by any means necessary."But"US news outlet @CBSNews has interpreted and published my remarks incorrectly.Mr Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday that he wants to bring US troops serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.Such a move to withdraw the remaining 5,000 troops and ending 19 years of US military presence in the country would likely be claimed as a victory by the Taliban.The US deal with the Taliban had scheduled the withdrawal of troops by May 2021, subject to certain security guarantees.Mr Trump said the US was "dealing very well with the Taliban" after Taliban and Afghan government peace negotiators held their first formal meeting to end two decades of war in September.