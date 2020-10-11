'Critical Mass'

Kyrgyzstan's divided parliament has controversially appointed Sadyr Japarov as new prime minister, just days after the convicted kidnapper was sprung from prison during turmoil over the Central Asian country's disputed parliamentary elections.Political unrest has gripped Kyrgyzstan since a parliamentary election on October 4 was tainted by allegations of vote-buying and fraud that benefited status quo parties, sparking angry street protests that resulted in the Central Elections Commission canceling the results and rival political forces vying for control.during a week of whipsaw political developments.The state of emergency did little to stop clashes on the streets of Bishkek on October 9 as supporters of Japarov hurled stones and bottles atHours after Atambaev was jailed again, Jeenbekov's allies in parliament gathered for an extraordinary session at Jeenbekov's official residence outside of Bishkek after parliament was ransacked by protesters earlier in the week.Only 51 members in the 120-seat parliament were present, but the deputy speaker of parliament said a quorum of 62 deputies had been reached after including individuals who obtained power-of-attorney documents from absent lawmakers.Japarov said after the vote that he would retain all government ministers who have been serving in an acting capacity since the previous prime minister, Kubatbek Boronov, was forced to resign on October 6 amid angry street demonstrations.Japarov said he expected Jeenbekov to honor a pledge to resign once a government had been formed, which the president made as clashes between rival groups escalated earlier in the week."I met with [President] Sooronbai [Jeenbekov]. He said he would resign and leave. If you [lawmakers]. approve the government's program and makeup, then he said he would submit his [resignation] letter and leave," Japarov said at his confirmation.There was no immediate comment from the president, but the events appeared to have strengthened his hand against opposition forces.Erica Marat, an associate professor at the National Defense University in Washington, said Jeenbekov and Japarov may have outmaneuvered their rivals but they will continue to face political headwinds."The grassroots mobilization isn't going anywhere., now free of voter buying," she told RFE/RL. "There is a critical mass of pro-reform politicians that will continue to challenge the status quo again and again."Myktybek Abdyldayev of the Bir Bol (Unity) party, who was elected parliamentary speaker on October 6, resigned on October 10 and only a deputy speaker, Mirlan Bakirov, was approved."In case of the president's resignation, the parliamentary speaker should perform their duties in conformity with the constitution, but as he has stepped down too, they are assumed by the prime minister," Bakirov told the TASS news agency.A populist politician,