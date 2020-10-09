© ABC Action News

A suspected sinkhole in Pasco County has continued to widen and is now forcing the evacuation of a neighborhood bar.The county tells 10 Tampa Bay the large hole has gotten 10 feet wider since Tuesday and is now at least 35-feet wide and about 75-feet deep.A county official says the nearby Varsity Club Sports Bar will be closed as a precaution.The possible sinkhole, which is officially being called a depression until geologists make a final determination, opened up earlier this week just north of State Road 54 on the west side of Little Road at the intersection with Spring Haven Boulevard.