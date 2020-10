Goal Achieved: FDA Releases Amalgam Safety Communication

Today, the FDA is issuing updated recommendations concerning dental amalgam and potential risks to certain high-risk individuals that may be associated with these mercury-containing fillings ...



The FDA has found that certain groups may be at greater risk for potential harmful health effects of mercury vapor released from the device [amalgam]. As a result, the agency is recommending certain high-risk groups avoid getting dental amalgam whenever possible and appropriate.

Pregnant women and their developing fetuses

Women who are planning to become pregnant

Nursing women and their newborns and infants

Children, especially those younger than 6

People with pre-existing neurological disease such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease or Parkinson's disease

People with impaired kidney function

People with known heightened sensitivity (allergy) to mercury or other components of dental amalgam

"These uncertainties in the most vulnerable patients are why today we are recommending people who may be at high risk for adverse health effects of mercury exposure use non-mercury alternatives to dental amalgam, such as composite resins and glass ionomer cement fillings," the FDA states.4

Dental amalgam is a mixture of metals, consisting of liquid (elemental) mercury and a powdered alloy composed of silver, tin, and copper. Approximately half (50%) of dental amalgam is elemental mercury by weight. The chemical properties of elemental mercury allow it to react with and bind together the silver/copper/tin alloy particles to form an amalgam.



Dental amalgam fillings are often referred to as 'silver fillings' because of their silver-like appearance, although the use of this term in not recommended because the term does not correctly explain the materials in amalgam.

Abolishing state dental board gag rules that prohibited dentists from telling their patients about the mercury in amalgam

Getting an amalgam reduction requirement written into an international environmental treaty, the Minamata Convention on Mercury

Winning amalgam phase-outs and restrictions in countries ranging from the European Union to Tanzania to the Philippines

Most recently, convincing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue a safety communication recommending that amalgam not be used in vulnerable populations - including children, pregnant women, women who plan to become pregnant, nursing women, people with neurological disease, people with kidney impairments and people with heightened sensitivity to mercury and other components of amalgam

Just four weeks after we celebrated our 10th annual Mercury Awareness and Mercury-Free Dentistry Week , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a long-overdue safety communication on amalgam.The safety communicationwas posted September 24, 2020, and with this, we have suddenly achieved an incredibly important goal that we've had our sights on for the last decade!As noted in the FDA's statement:Groups identified by the FDA as being at increased risk for harmful effects from dental mercury fillings include:The agency also admits there are "uncertainties" and risks associated with this mercury vapor release, especially for the high-risk groups listed. In particular, there isI want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have supported Consumers for Dental Choice during these past 10 years, as it is this organization's unwavering dedication that has now borne fruit.The FDA is legally required to classify — that is, issue a rule for — all medical devices, including dental amalgam . But for 30 years, FDA dodged its legal duty to classify amalgam.Its abysmal rule reflected this shortcoming, as it did not restrict the use of amalgam for these most vulnerable individuals. The rule did not even require that patients be told that amalgam is made of mercury. Nonetheless, FDA's 2009 rule did acknowledge that amalgam could be harmful, and that there was no proof of safety for the populations most susceptible to this toxin.As Consumers for Dental Choice racked up win after win —— the FDA's rule was looking increasingly archaic.Nearly a decade after the FDA issued its flawed amalgam rule, Consumers for Dental Choice launched a nonstop campaign focused on getting the FDA to move on amalgam.The declaration also called for the immediate ban on amalgam use in children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Working with key signatories to the "Chicago Declaration," Consumers for Dental Choice were able to secure meetings with top officials at the FDA, during which they were able to submit scientific studies for the FDA to review.The first sign of progress came with the FDA's September 2019 scientific reviewof amalgam, "Epidemiological Evidence on the Adverse Health Effects Reported in Relation to Mercury from Dental Amalgam," which recognized that the elemental mercury in dental amalgam can convert inside the body into toxic methylmercury — the same type of mercury that the FDA warns about in fish.The FDA also recognized bioaccumulative effects of mercury. Since patients are exposed to many sources of mercury — including high-mercury fish in their diets, occupational exposures and environmental mercury from waste incinerators — the mercury from amalgam could be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel's back.Consumers for Dental Choice also organized a strong showing of public support from you. Its online petition, which had nearly 50,000 signatures, was presented to the FDA in person at its first meeting with the agency. Many of you also submitted public comments on patient preferences to the FDA.Having finally reached the top of the FDA, Consumers for Dental Choice succeeded in persuading the agency to reopen and take another in-depth look at the amalgam policy.A scientific advisory committee meeting — which included testimonies by 16 experts from the Children's Environmental Health Network, Tuskegee University, the International Indian Treaty Council, the Organic & Natural Health Association and the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental Justice, as well as city and county commissioners, a physician expert in environmental justice, a pharmacist specializing in toxicology and several attorneys — took place in November 2019.You can see Consumers for Dental Choice's team and their colleagues in action in the video below, which features highlights of the advisory panel meeting.Now that the FDA has finally broken its silence on the dangers of mercury for pregnant and nursing mothers, children and people with certain underlying conditions, the final step — a full ban on amalgam for all — looms near.In its September 24, 2020, safety communication on dental amalgam,the FDA specifically advises dentists against using the term "silver filling," "as this may imply the filling is made solely from silver and does not accurately convey the mercury component of this restorative material." The FDA also highlights this in its Dental Devices description page for amalgam, which received its last update September 29, 2020, noting that:Most of us who have fought for this updated FDA amalgam policy for the past decade are still in shock that it finally happened, and without any significant forewarning. That said, it is fantastic good news, and we extend our thanks to all of you who have fought this battle with us.That 50% to 60% of Americans don't know amalgam fillings are half mercury is no accident. The American Dental Association, an amalgam patent-holder, popularized the deceptive term "silver fillings" so consumers would think amalgam is made mainly of silver when actually it has twice as much mercury as silver.Yet, amounts much higher than that are readily put into your mouth if you receive a "silver" amalgam dental filling, as the majority of material in the filling is actually mercury. Download your free copy of "Measurably Misleading" and learn how the dental industry is misleading consumers and why that's bad for American families and our planet. The following organizations can help you to find a mercury-free, biological dentist: