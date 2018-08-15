The European Union Bans Amalgam for Children

Spurred Forward by Consumers for Dental Choice, the Europe Partial Ban Is Having Worldwide Impact

Consumers for Dental Choice's international arm, the World Alliance for Mercury-Free Dentistry, worked with the United Nations Environment to cosponsor a global workshop dedicated to discussing the end of amalgam use in "women, children and, through them, future generations." This highly successful workshop was held in Bangkok in May.

Consumers for Dental Choice's global team is pushing to end amalgam use in all children (as an effective intermediate step toward ending its use in everybody).

In April came the game changer here in America: the Chicago Declaration to End Dental Industry Mercury Use.1 Announced at the University of Illinois School of Public Health, over 50 nonprofit groups joined Consumers for Dental Choice to call for the U.S. to match the EU by ending amalgam use in children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in 2018, based on the precautionary principle, and to phase out its use, with time-limited specific exceptions, by 2020.

Three Major Accomplishments

