Tulip craze graph
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Looking back at the beginning of the Maunder Minimum around 1635-1640, the Tulip craze collapsed, food & grain prices spiked in Asia & Europe, land prices declined. Silver vs currency trade also hit a 6X against metals in the same period. What caused the 1650's reset in society? The same event that is here again in 2020, a Grand Solar Minimum.


Sources