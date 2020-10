© Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images



"It makes no sense. If it's not safe for the Senate to meet in session, it's not safe for the hearings to go forward.



"For Mitch McConnell to go ahead with the hearing endangers the safety not only of senators, but of staff who work diligently on the Hill, and they ought to be delayed. There is no reason on God's green earth why these shouldn't be delayed other than an effort to rush a witness through in an inadequate hearing where people can't even see the witness face-to-face. So we are demanding today, along with millions of Americans and many, many groups, that the hearings be postponed."

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on Republicans, again, tosaying it wasn't possible to hold the committee proceedings safely at this time.During a press conference on Sunday morning, Schumer said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) "seems to be jamming through" the judge's upcoming hearingsfor coronavirus and McConnell's decision to reschedule activity on the Senate floor until after October 19.Schumer declared:Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham (R-SC) has previously said that, a possibility that McConnell has himself expressed as an option to The New York Times In a statement on Saturday morning,with previous business, saying that the format has been successful in the past several months. He also said the format could be executed safely.However, Schumer was dismissive toward the idea at the Sunday morning press conference, saying it "makes no sense" because of the lifetime appointment status of Supreme Court justices."A virtual hearing is virtually no hearing at all. You need to be with the witness, and have direct cross-questions and back and forth with them," he said before declaring that the court nomination could affect people's health care and access to abortion.In the hours after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, Schumer called attention to McConnell's stance on filling a Supreme Court seat, tweeting:— the actual standard being that the Senate shouldn't hold Supreme Court nominee hearings during an election year when the president is of the opposite party — and later followed up by acknowledging Ginsburg's death in a tweet, having not done so first.Before President Donald Trump formally announced Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court, Schumer also held a joint press conference with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), complete with a solemn black-and-white photo of Ginsburg, at which point he called on Republican senators to respect the late justice's dying wish by not filling her old seat until a new president takes the oath of office.the ranking member of the judiciary committee,and the lack of contact tracing information about the president's infection. Feinstein herself, only days earlier, had attempted to stall the hearings with a letter signed by the Judiciary Committee Democrats, including vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), saying that the hearing was cutting it too close to the election.