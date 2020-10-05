© 7News

© 7News



Police in Melbourne have been accused of pushing a "pregnant" woman while arresting another woman who was allegedly breaching coronavirus rules.Police took the woman into custody at Altona Beach on Saturday after sheAs seen in the video below, the woman is seen being held down by several police officers before being escorted away."Why are you arresting her? What did she do?," a bystander is heard shouting at police.A group of people surrounding the woman was heard shouting profanities at police as they made the arrest.Officers had approached the woman and her group after they were seen allegedly without masks.Police were also accused of pushing a pregnant woman during the arrest.Victoria Police say the woman who was arrested was not pregnant and that she had refused to provide her name and address.The woman also posted a message to the premier on social media ahead of her trip to the beach.Police were out in force at Melbourne beaches over the weekend, making sure residents were adhering to lockdown restrictions.