"Only the Dead Have Seen the End of War" - Plato.

if we - mankind - didn't act.

The energy cost (hydrocarbon-energy from oil and coal) of producing solar panels and windmills is astounding

Water use and privatization

Petrol industry

Sustainable mining

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. After working for over 30 years with the World Bank, he penned Implosion, an economic thriller, based on his first-hand experience. Exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".

This wisdom is as valid today as it was 2,500 years ago. Wars go on and on. They are exactly the anti-dote of sustainability. They may be the only "sustainability" modern mankind knows - endless destruction, killing, shameless exploitation of Mother Earth and its sentient beings, including humans.Yes, we are hellbent towards "sustainably", destroying our planet and all its living beings, with wars and conflicts and shameless exploitation of Mother Earth - and the people who have peacefully inhabited her lands for thousands of years.All for greed, and more greed. Greed and destruction are certainly "unsustainable" features of our western "civilization". Not to worry, in the grand scheme of things, Mother Earth will survive. She will cleanse herself by shaking and shedding off the destroyers, the annihilators - mankind. Only the brave will survive. Indigenous people, who have abstained from abject consumerism and instead worshipped Mother Earth and expressed their gratitude to her daily gifts. There are not many such societies left on our planet.In the meantime, we lie about the sustainability we live in. We lie to ourselves and to the public at large around us. We make believe sustainability is our cause - and we use the term freely and constantly. Most of us don't even know what it is supposed to mean. "Sustainability" and "sustainable" anything and everything have become slogans; or household words.Such buzz-words, repeated over and over again, are made for promoting ideas,We pretend and say that we work sustainably, we develop - just about anything we touch - sustainably, and we project the future in a most sustainable way. That's what we are made to believe by those who coined this most fabulously clever, but untrue term. It is the 101 of a psycho-factory.As Voltaire so pointedly said, "Those who can make you believe absurdities; can make you commit atrocities."What does it mean? It has about as many interpretations as there are people who use the term - namely none specific. It sounds good. Because it has become - well, a household word,Imagine! - There was a time at the World Bank - and possibly other institutions, when every page of almost every report had to contain at least once the word "sustainable", or "sustainability". Yes, that's the extent of insanity propagated then - and today, it follows on a global scale, more sophisticated - the corporate world, the mega-polluters make it their buzz-word - our business is sustainable, and we with our products promote sustainability - worldwide.In fact, sustainable, sustainable growth, sustainable development, sustainable this and sustainable that - was originally coined by the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), also known as the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, the Rio Summit, the Rio Conference, and the Earth Summit - held in Rio de Janeiro from 3 to 14 June in 1992.In a special UN Conference in 2016, Bill Gates was able to introduce into the 16th SDG "Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels", the 9th of the 12 sub-targets -- i.e. the poor and defenseless are time and again used as guinea pigs.They won't know what happens to them. First trials are underway in one or several rural schools in Bangladesh - see this and this Never mind, the enormous amounts of hydrocarbons - the key polluter itself - that will be needed to convert our "black" economy into a Green economy. Simply because we have not developed effective and efficient alternative sources of energy. The main reasons for this are the strong and politically powerful hydrocarbon lobbies.. So, today's electric cars - Tesla and Co. - are still driven by hydrocarbon produced electricity - plus their batteries made from lithium destroy pristine landscapes, like huge natural salt flats in Bolivia, Argentina, China and elsewhere. The use of these sources of energy is everything but "sustainable". See also Michael Moore's film "Planet of the Humans".Hydrogen power is promoted as the panacea of future energy resources. But is it really? Hydrocarbons or fossil fuels today amount to 80% of all energy used worldwide. This is non-renewable and highly polluting energy. Today to produce hydrogen is still mostly dependent on fossil fuels, similar to electricity.As long as we have purely profit-fueled hydrocarbon lobbies that prevent governments collectively to invest in alternative energy research, like solar energy of the 2nd Generation, i.e. derived from photosynthesis (what plants do), hydrogen production uses more fossil fuels than using straight gas or petrol-derived fuels. Therefore hydrogen, say a hydrogen-driven car, maybe as much as 40% - 50% less efficient than would be a straight electric car. The burden on the environment can be considerably higher. Thus, not sustainable with today's technology.To enhance your belief their slogans of "sustainability", they put up some windmills or solar cells in the "backyard" of their land- and landscape devastating coal mines. They will be filmed along with their "sustainable" buzz-words.***The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the IMF are fully committed to the idea of the New Green Deal.s. They seem to ignore the enormous fossil fuel use to convert to a green energy-driven economy. Capitalism is OK, we just have to paint it green (take a look at this ).***Let's look at what else is "sustainable"- or not.Coca Cola tells us their addictive and potentially diabetes-causing soft drinks are produced "sustainably". They tout sustainability as their sales promotion all over the world. They use enormous amounts of pristine clean drinking water - and so does Nestlé to further promote its number One business branch, bottled water. Nestlé has overtaken Coca Cola as the world number One in bottled water. They both use subterranean sources of drinking water - least costly and often rich in minerals. Both of them have made or are about to sign agreements with Brazil's President to exploit the world's largest freshwater aquifer, the Guarani, underlaying Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. They both proclaim sustainability.Both Coca Cola and Nestlé have horror stories in the Global South (i.e. India, Brazil, Mexico and others), as well as in the Global North. Nestlé is in a battle with the municipality of the tiny Osceola Township, Michigan,Nestlé pays the State of Michigan US$ 200 to extract 130 million gallons of water per year (2018).Through over-exploitation both in the Global South and the Global North, especially in the summer, the water table sinks to unattainable levels for the local populations - which are deprived of their water source. Protesting with their government or city officials is often in vain. Corruption is all overarching. - Nothing sustainable here.These are just two examples of privatizing water for bottling purposes. Privatization of public water supply on a much larger scale is at the core of the issue, carried out mostly in developing countries (the Global South), mainly by French, British, Spanish and US water corporations.On 28 July 2010, through Resolution 64/292, the United Nations General Assembly explicitly recognized the human right to water and sanitation and acknowledged that clean drinking water and sanitation are essential to the realization of all human rights.The public water use of Nestlé and Coca Cola - and many others, mind you, doesn't even take account of the trillions of used plastic bottles ending up as uncollected and non-recycled waste, in the sea, fields, forests and on the road sides. Worldwide less than 8% of plastic bottles are recycled. Therefore, nothing of what Nestlé and Coca Cola practice and profess is sustainable. It's an outright lie.BP with its green business emblem, makes believe - visually, every time you pass a BP station - that they are green. PB proclaims that their oil exploration and exploitation is green and environmentally sustainable.Let's look at reality. The so far considered largest marine oil spill in the history of the petroleum industry, was the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. It was a giant industrial disaster that started on April 20, 2010 and lasted to 19 September 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico on the BP-operated Macondo Prospect,- Where is the sustainability of their promise? Another outright lie.BP and other oil corporations also have horrendous human rights records - just about everywhere they operate, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, but also in Asia. The abrogation of human rights is also an abrogation of sustainability.In this essay BP is used as an example for the petrol industry. None of the petrol giants operate sustainably anywhere in the world, and least where water table-destructive fracking is practiced.is another flagrant lie. But it sells well to the blinded people. And most of the civilized world is blinded. Unfortunately. They want to continue in their comfort zone which includes the use of copper, gold and other precious metals and stones, rare earths for ever more sophisticated electronic gear, gadgets and especially military electronically guided precision weaponry - as well as hydrocarbons in one way or another.Sustainable mining of anything unrenewable is a Big Oxymoron. Anything you take from the earth that is non-renewable is by its nature not sustainable. Its simply gone. Forever. In addition to the raw material not being renewable, the environmental damage caused by mining - especially gold and copper - is horrendous.Yet, the industry's palaver is "sustainability", and the public buys it.In fact, our civilization's sustainability is zero. Aside from the pollution, poisoning and intoxication that we leave around us, our mostly western civilization has used natural resources at the rate of 3 to 4 times in excess of what Mother Earth so generally provides us with. We, the west, had passed the threshold of One in the mid-sixties. In Africa and most of Asia, the rate of depletion is still way below the factor of One, on average somewhere between 0.4 and 0.6."Sustainability" is a flash-word, has no meaning in our western civilization. It is pure deception - self-deception, so we may continue with our unsustainable ways of life. That's what profit-bound capitalism does. It lives today with ever more consumerism, more luxury for the ever-fewer oligarchs - on the resources of tomorrow.The sustainability of everything is not only a cheap slogan, it's a ruinous self-deception.. We, The People, must take The Reset in our own hands, with consciousness and responsibility. So, We the People, forget sustainable but act responsibly.