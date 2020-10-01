About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of 'SCORPION KING: America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

America and the rest of the world tuned in to watch the first of three televised presidential debates last night. What they got was an embarrassing partisan wrestling match that sowed the seeds of the US' ensuing self-destruction.If the transcript of the debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden was submitted to Hollywood as part of a script exploring the state of American politics today, it would be rejected out of hand as unrealistic, incomprehensible and just simply poor writing. And yet, there it was, on full display for the entire world to see - American dysfunction.by two men old enough to know better, but so vested in their own narcissistic belief that they alone hold the key to American peace and prosperity that they were blinded to the pathetic display in which they both equally partook.in failing to clearly condemn white supremacy, and in the process inadvertently providing the Proud Boys, a militant group that promotes white supremacy values, with a rallying cry in the form of his fumbled answer ("stand back, and stand by"),One cannot say the sameThere was little, if anything, for them to grasp onto from either candidate. This does not bode well for November, whenand America will be the worse for it.By sinking to the president's level and engaging in verbal jousting and insult slinging,with a pig, a losing proposition from the start because both candidates end up getting covered in mud, but the pig likes it.There werePerhaps the worst was when he refused to answer a question about whether or not he would seek to "stack" the Supreme Court if elected by adding six seats in an effort to give the Democrats the equivalent of the 6-3 lock the Republicans will enjoy if Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, ends up being confirmed by the Senate.Could Trump have done a better job in managing a national Covid-19 response? Undoubtedly. But left unsaid in that question isThe US was, and is, woefully unprepared for the myriad of systemic challenges posed by the pandemic, from a healthcare system that proved it was not up to the task, to an economy lacking in any meaningful resilience, able to sustain itself only by the unconstrained printing of money. The combined strain of the dual assault on the US' physical and economic health proved too much for American society to handle, and the fractures born of decades of systemic racism and economic disparity caused America to turn on itself, with cities aflame, riots in the street and politicians powerless to reign in a population that has increasingly lost faith in its system of government. Moreover,- the America that will go to the polls on November 3 isBoth sides see the other as "un-American." Compounding this problem is the fact thatTrump's hyping the threat of election fraud in the form of unsolicited mail-in ballots has raised the all too real specter of a sitting president refusing to accept an official vote tally, citing fraud. Biden's insistence that "every vote" be counted - even those mail-in ballots that are the subject of dispute - not only- if Trump wins, Biden's supporters will reject him, and if Biden is declared the victor, Trump's supporters will do the same.While that process plays out, however, there is a real possibility that militant partisan actors from both sides will take to the streets. If the current state of civil unrest is any guide,while the two arsonists who started it stand before us, smoking matches clasped firmly in their respective hands, blaming the other.For months now, legions of retired "national security experts" have flooded the American airwaves warning their fellow citizens about how outside actors — Russians, Chinese, Iranians and others — have manipulated social media in an effort to sow discord and divisiveness amongst the American electorate. Hopefully, the Trump-Biden debate puts such speculative nonsense to rest once and for all.America long ago ceased functioning as a beacon of democratic values to which the world could look for guidance and support. But theWe are now little more than the laughing stock of the world, armed with nuclear weapons. And if that does not scare you, nothing will.