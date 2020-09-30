© Dhaka Tribune



The 2020 Monsoon in Bangladesh

Social Media

Flood situation deteriorated further in northern, north-eastern and few central districts of Bangladesh amid continued rainfall and the onrush of upstream waters. People are going through immense sufferings since June due to repeated flood.

📽️ Mahfuz, Kurigram, @BDRCS1 pic.twitter.com/QcboR86gOj — Raquib Rony (@RaquibRony) September 27, 2020

Flooding has affected tens of thousands of people in northern Bangladesh after days of heavy rain.Among the worst hit areas is Rangpur district in Rangpur Division,Parts of Nilphamari and Thakurgaon districts in Rangpur Division were also affected by heavy rainfall from 26 September, withThe heavy rain in northern Bangladesh and river catchments in India began a few days earlier.In Bangladesh, high levels of the Teesta River prompted authorities in Bangladesh to open flood gates at the Teesta Barrage at Dalia, Nilphamari District in Rangpur Division.The Teesta river at Dalia reached 52.87 metres on 24 September, 2020, where the danger mark is 52.60 metres.Water releases began on 24 September, 2020, flooding homes in low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts in Rangpur Division according to local media reports. Some 5,000 people were left marooned in Lalmonirhat.Rangpur was among the many areas badly affected by monsoon-related flooding in Bangladesh this year.more than 1.27 million houses had been partially or fully damaged and over 167,000 families remained displaced across the country.