"Staff... have raised concerns about the way Assange has been the last few days. Assange looked very low in mood during this review... has stated he's finding it hard to control thoughts of self-harm and suicide. During this review we discussed if a move to the healthcare department would help Assange. I told Assange I would talk to healthcare to see if this could be done."

"If Mr Assange is extradited subject to SAMs he will be treated similarly to all other prisoners under SAMs The only form of interaction they encounter was when correctional officers open the viewing slot for inspection."

"Over time, as I visited him again, I observed that his mental state was declining. He was describing more and more symptoms of depression, of sleep disturbance, of low mood, inability to concentrate, nightmares and quite a lot more of psychological distress."

Medical evidence continued to be heard in Julian Assange's extradition hearing yesterday, withBlackwood is a consultant forensic psychiatrist at the National Health Service and a Reader in Forensic Psychiatry at Kings College London.Blackwood assessed Assange in April this year and found him to beHe holds that there is aif there is a decision to extradite Assange to the United States, but not a "substantial" one and that this risk is "modifiable and manageable."Blackwood said, "I certainly agreed with Professor Kopelman that he had a recurrent depressive disorder."but admitted that there seemed to have been an improvement in the months between Kopelman's assessment and his own, accepting there was "variability in [Assange's mood] and his engagement with treatment."In cross-examination, defence lawyer Edward Fitzgerald QC drew attention to a section of Blackwood's written report which suggested the reason for Assange being admitted to the healthcare unit was the emergence of video footage of Assange, not health concerns. Blackwood confirmed that Dr Daly, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at Belmarsh, told him "she did not seek to place him in healthcare because of concerns about symptoms of depression or suicidal risk."Fitzgerald then produced a prison report of a review of Assange from the day he was admitted to healthcare which read:That Daly failed to mention this raises serious questions about Belmarsh prison's mental health reporting.Turning to conditions of detention in the US, Fitzgerald asked if it would be inappropriate to detain someone suffering from depression in isolation, or if solitary confinement would exacerbate psychiatric disorders, Blackwood gave a series of equivocations. He accepted their "potential to exacerbate particular mental illnesses" but repeated that this would depend on "what is available beyond isolation in terms of access to telephones, supportive networks, associations etc." and "on the specific characteristics of solitary confinement."When Fitzgerald put to him the fact thatBlackwood responded that the overall rate was low.When Fitzgerald cited a report authored by former US prison warden Maureen Baird describing, in Fitzgerald's words, theBlackwood replied that it was his "understanding that there is a range of approaches under the broad rubric of SAMs." He explained that he "drew on Mr Kromberg's evidence for my own report" in this regard. Gordon Kromberg is the US prosecutor who has submitted legal documents for the US government in this case.Fitzgerald cited the extradition case of USA v. Lauri Love in which the High Court found it would be inhumane to expose Love to US prison conditions in view of his vulnerable mental state. Fitzgerald asked Blackwood, "Would you accept that the question of whether it would be inhumane to expose someone in his [Assange's] condition to the prison regime in the US would depend on knowledge of the US system?"Blackwood conceded, "Yes, it would depend on detailed knowledge of the exact conditions that pertain." Fitzgerald's cross-examination established that— Truesdale adult detention centre in Alexandria or ADX Colorado — where Assange would likely be detained. He had never visited a single US federal prison.Blackwood's view that Assange would not be subject to solitary confinement was based on "what I'm told." Fitzgerald's cross-examination showed that Blackwood's witness statement had ignored information provided by the defence, namely the reports of Eric Lewis and Joel Sickler, who had providedReplying to Blackwood's contention that "there are many varieties of SAMs," Fitzgerald again cited Baird that:In response to an interjection from Judge Vanessa Baraitser, Fitzgerald explained,Baraitser has interjected repeatedly against defence arguments thatFitzgerald told the court that Blackwood had described the Truesdale in "glowing" terms. Yet he had failed to acknowledge Chelsea Manning's suicide attempt there.gave expert witness testimony via videolink. The Massachusetts-based doctor has expertise in the treatment of asylum seekers, refugees and those suffering the effects of torture and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). She visited Assange on several occasions between 2017 and 2020, first at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and later at Belmarsh prison.Crosby was uniquely placed toWhen she first visited him at the Ecuadorean Embassy in October 2017, he had been there five years. Crosby recalled thatwhich she was unable to evaluate within the Embassy and which she found "very worrisome."When Crosby visited Assange again in February 2018,One year later, in February 2019, she found himHe was by now suffering from anwhich could only be treated inside the Embassy with a diagnosed narcotic. She recalled he was "fearful of the consequences" if he left the Embassy for treatment.she said.In October 2019, at Belmarsh prison, Dr Crosby found Assange"a hundred times a day." She felt his risk of suicide was "very high," telling Fitzgerald,She told the court,Two additional witness statements were read into court. Christopher Butler, based in San Francisco, who is founder of The Internet Archive,a repository for websites from around the world. He confirmed the US government had not taken down its archived WikiLeaks catalogue.He stated that US law enforcement agenciesThe hearing continues today.