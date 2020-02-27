© Getty Images / In Pictures / Claire Doherty



If Julian Assange is sent into the dungeons of America, free journalism, free speech and even democracy itself will have been murdered in plain sight. On the British mainstream media watch.

Assange extradition hearing should be the top story for the British media as it's a dagger at their throat, but the majority of mainstream press either don't care, or are actively participating in Wikileaks' founder crucifixion.Having myself been born onto the path of resistance and having by reason of chance and circumstance little choice but to resist, I am drawn to those who have chosen to stand there with me when not only had they alternatives, but in some cases already secured for themselves a place in the firmament of privilege. One such person spoke alongside me at the recent Assange Rally in London live-streamed to a huge audience by RT.The Hon Craig Murray already had a glittering career in the British Foreign Office, Her Majesty's Ambassador is no small thing to be even in these shrunken times for British foreign policy.But he threw it all away by standing up against torture, disappearances and political repression in the country to which he had been sent to represent the British interest.Even then, as a former ambassador, Murray could have looked forward to a lucrative career in commerce — the import/export business perhaps — had he corrected his focus a little, perhaps a moral cataract operation would have done the trick.And then came Julian Assange. Like me, Murray has the honour to be a friend of the world historic figure who will be remembered long after his persecutors are but a footnote. And so his indignation at the treatment of this political prisoner, like mine, has a personal, bitter edge.But who could not be indignant at hearing the distinguished voice of Edward Fitzgerald QC appearing for the publisher at Woolwich Crown Court (or fort as I call it), connected as it is to the High Security Belmarsh Prison by a tunnel. It is as Court officials made clear to those complaining at the case being moved there from the usual Westminster Court —Thus making physical the optical assumption intended.As Mr Fitzgerald pointed out, his client's "crime" had been to publish truthful information in the public interest.And in trouble we surely are.I'm not young but neither am I old. I can remember a time when it was possible to have some pride in British institutions. When being a judge meant something. When a bent cop or prison warden was not a commonplace. When politicians who lied — at least in parliament — were required not merely to immediately resign, but were then cast into a kind of purgatory for the rest of their lives. Now they become multi-millionaires, even sages who can summon the media on their whim and know that none of the hirelings with microphones at their feet will dream of referring to the unfortunate matter which caused their original defenestration.And in a way, it is towards them that I reserve my deepest contempt.The vast majority of the Fourth Estate in Britain either care nothing for the plight of Julian Assange, or are actively participating in his crucifixion.On the face of it, that makes no sense. IThe law being tested in the Woolwich Crown Fort would be a mortal danger to them, a dagger at their throat, a sword of Damocles hanging over their head.The answer lies in the words of Francis Bacon four centuries ago, when he foretold of the impact of self-censorship: "the arrow that flies in the night" he called it. You don't see it but it kills its quarry just the same.