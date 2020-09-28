© Mount Buller



It's the middle of spring, but Victorian Alps have turned into a wintry wonderland following the cold blast that swept through most of the state at the weekend.In July ski lifts were temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus and Melbourne's lockdown measures.Mount Buller continued to operate at a reduced capacity, but was forced to close the entire resort to the public a month later as part of stage 3 restrictions across regional Victoria.But the cold snap sparked an influx of messages asking the resort to run the lifts, and after careful consideration, the management has decided to do just that."Because of COVID-19 capacity restrictions and safety restrictions we've got to do it carefully," Ms Morgan said."We've decided to do it as a special thank you just for the members who are in regional Victoria or up here on Buller so they can get one last ski in."And with no wind and not a cloud in the sky snow bunnies are in for a treat."We've got a beautiful day for it," Ms Morgan said."We couldn't be more fortunate."The Bourke Street Express ski run, which caters to beginners, has been groomed and will operate today until 3pm.