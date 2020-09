© Video screenshot/11Alive

An Atlanta activist is facing charges of wire fraud and money laundering after misappropriating $200,000 in Black Lives Matter donations for personal expenses, the FBI announced on Friday.Although Page represented the group as a nonprofit to Facebook, allowing it to accept donations through the platform, Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta's nonprofit status was revoked in 2019 after failing to file tax documents for three consecutive years, the affidavit said.While Page was active in protests against police brutality,, Fox5 Atlanta reported in August 2016.Page didn't immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation's email seeking comment.Read: