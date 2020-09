© Getty Images / Darrian Traynor



62% of Victorians approved of Andrews' handling of the pandemic

By Graham Hryce, an Australian journalist and former media lawyer, whose work has been published in The Australian, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Age, the Sunday Mail, the Spectator and Quadrant.

The premier of the state of Victoria, who's instituted some of the most draconian lockdown rules in the world, is under mounting pressure and calls for his resignation are mounting by the day.There is an old political adage that politicians should never establish an inquiry unless they know the likely outcome.Evidence presented this week at an inquiry into Victoria's Covid-19 second wave, established by Premier Dan Andrews, suggests that. That evidence was so damning of Andrews that calls for him to resign have reached fever pitch and the Victorian opposition has foreshadowed a motion of no confidence in him.Andrews is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Friday, and only an extraordinary performance can end the crisis that has engulfed him.It was the catastrophic failure of this regime that led to Victoria's second wave, despite Andrews instituting some of the most draconian lockdown restrictions in the world., as a pregnant woman found out.Immediately after establishing the inquiry, Andrews told reporters that he could not answer any questions about the hotel quarantine fiasco because the inquiry was investigating the matter.To her great credit, Jennifer Coate, the head of the inquiry, made a public statement disagreeing with Andrews - pointing out, correctly, that there was no reason why he could not continue to answer questions.Since then things have gone steadily downhill for Andrews.Federal government officials last week gave evidence of repeated offers to Andrews to provide trained personnel to assist with Victoria's hotel quarantine regime,. Andrews has consistently denied that such offers were made or refused.Chris Eccles, the head of the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet, testified that he had received one such offer, but that he couldn't recall if he told anyone (including Andrews) about it. He also told the inquiry that he was not aware of how the decision to appoint security guards was made.Other top ranking public servants, including the Secretary of the Department of Health, that had joint responsibility for dealing with the pandemic, also testified thatto appoint security guards.The Health Minister, Jenny Mikakos, gave evidence yesterday to the same effect, and, in a disgraceful attempt to excuse her glaring incompetence,The Minister for Jobs, Precincts and Regions, Martin Pakula, whose department hired the security guards, testified that he did not know who made the decision to hire them, and that he only became aware of his department's involvementThis pathetic parade of highly paid Sergeant Schultzes is indicative of the abysmal quality of the Andrews' ministers and public servants -Evidence was also given that showed that some of the security firms hired were not on the government's list of approved security companies, and that some public servants had serious reservations about contracting them - with one describing them as being part of a "cowboy industry".High-ranking Victorian police officers gave evidence that they were not consulted about the decision to hire the security guards, and that they had been surprised by it.How Andrews will deal with all of this remains to be seen.He and the truth have a troubled relationship.He will probably seek to turn on the Andrews charm and adopt his recently acquired hang-dog look - these days he looks like a guilty schoolboy about to receive a severe birching (now there's a thought) - and try to tough it out. But that may not be enough to save him this time.Criticism of him has reached boiling point.John Carroll, a prominent retired academic, has compared the premier to Captain Ahab, saying "The Andrews impiety seems similarly monomaniac, with the perverse twist that the more exhausted and rattled his own personal state,".Lawyer Francis Galbally has described the Andrews government asAnd today Victoria's largest health union described Health Minister Mikakos as "breath takingly incompetent" and called for her resignation.This outrageous infringement of basic rights had been roundly criticised by civil libertarians and prominent lawyers and former judges.Unfortunately, in the post-truth political world in which we live, politicians are rarely held accountable for their actions. The same political culture that allows Donald Trump to thrive also protects Andrews.This is confirmed by a poll conducted this week, as the number of new Covid-19 cases declined rapidly, showing (astoundingly) thatIn the circumstances, it may be up to inquiry head Jennifer Coate to ensure that Andrews is held to account for the near criminal ineptitude that caused the second wave in Victoria, with all its grave consequences. Hopefully, she will also apportion some of the blame to those utterly useless ministers and upper-echelon public servants who are equally responsible.Coate is due to deliver her report in early November.