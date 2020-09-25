I've been saying this for years, begins Felix, but now we're starting to hear it from the mainstream media. As power-hungry politicians ramp up their man-made global warming propaganda, some scientists warn that a far different type of climate change is headed our way.
11 Scientific Predictions for the upcoming Grand Solar Minimum (spoiler: wrap up, its getting cold)
We should be bracing for a prolonged solar minimum that could last for decades, until the 2050s, is the stark advice coming from Valentina Zharkova, professor at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England.
"The Sun is approaching a hibernation period," says Zharkova, who holds a BSc/MSc in Applied Mathematics and Astronomy, and a Ph.D. in Astrophysics: "Less sunspots will be formed on the solar surface and thus less energy and radiation will be emitted towards the planets and the Earth."
This could cause global temperatures to drop by one degree Celsius, warns Zharkova-and while a 1C drop may sound insignificant, it is more than enough to trigger a slowdown in agricultural production: "This would dramatically effect food harvests in middle latitudes, because the vegetables and fruits will not have enough time for harvesting," explains Zharkova.
These shorter growing seasons might mean empty supermarket shelves and even famine: "It could lead to a food deficit for people and animals, as we have seen in the past couple of years when the snow in Spain and Greece in April and May demolished the veggie fields, and the UK had a deficit of broccoli, and other fruits and veggies." Zharkova also points to the recent unusual chills in Canada and Iceland as evidence of the Grand Solar Minimum already taking hold, and she concludes by saying "we can only hope that the mini ice age will not be as severe as it was during the Maunder minimum" (a climatic 'event' which brought about crop failure, starvation, disease, social unrest, and the untimely deaths of millions upon millions of people).
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow. Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
