"I have never seen anything like this... I am not talking about the pandemic, because I have seen 30 of them, one every year... But I have never seen this reaction, and I am trying to understand why..."

"History suggests that we are actually at much greater risk of exaggerated fears and misplaced priorities".

The COVID-19 Pandemic

Immunity and the "second wave"

Positive Tests

Stress, panic and excess mortality

the baseline level of anxiety in a given human population the suppression of freedom by limitation of democratic human rights the suppression of basic human interactions through isolation and confinement.

different questionable up to fully inadequate certification methods (e.g. COVID-19 death certificates based on suspicion, without tests nor autopsies) have been implemented in many countries, leading to inappropriately high lethality values, an Italian analysis has shown that 88% of all deaths attributed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus happened in fact in the presence of, but not due to it, hence the expressions to die from or to die with the virus.

Lockdown, distancing and isolation

Even worse, different measures, which make minimal or even no sense, have been imposed by states and pushed by fearful individuals and groups, encroaching on democratic freedom and basic human rights. It is clearly not desirable for the people to be limited, controlled or threatened by the government it has itself chosen.

Contact Tracing

Science, Politics and Media

Indeed, the lethality of COVID-19 does not imply any requirement for a large-range vaccination.

Propositions for today and tomorrow

Imposed freedom restriction and isolation is inhumane, counterproductive up to lethal for old and weakened residents.

8 Take Home Messages

