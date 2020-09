© WTOP/Matthew Delaney



The sounds of gunfire ringing through her Southeast D.C. neighborhood had always kept Neta Vaught away from firearms. To her, guns symbolized the violence that the mother of three worked so hard to shield her family from — the violence that has Vaught regularly coming across dead bodies and kept her from giving her two teenagers the childhood she wanted.But after witnessing the national temperature rise over the past few months, between the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing protests against police brutality, Vaught felt she needed to reconsider her self-defense options. She decided it was time to beat her fear of firearms, get training and purchase her first gun."As a single mom, I don't feel as protected anymore, and I want to be able to protect my children," Vaught said.She signed up for a course on using a pistol with D.C.-based Barnes 1st Step Firearms Training, hoping to shake her fear of guns by learning about them.Cedric Barnes, who works in private security and is a special police officer-firearms instructor with D.C. police, runs the business with his wife, Kelly Latimer, and with help from his brother, Rod Barnes, who is a certified range officer.Under normal circumstances, Barnes caps the classes at six people in order to keep everyone engaged. Pandemic precautions forced him to shrink it to four, making the basement of his Southeast D.C. home where he holds his lessons a bit more spacious. Latimer said that pistol training classes are booked through October."I'm a 47-year-old white guy that lives in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.," said Mark Oliva, the director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, but he added that today's gun owner doesn't necessarily look like him.Nearly 5 million Americans were estimated to have purchased their first gun in 2020, according to the foundation.That finding jibes with gun consumers' gradual shift toward a diverse, younger and more urban demographic, according to Oliva. It's cutting into the traditionally higher rate of rural gun owners who, on top of reasons for self-defense, live closer to hunting grounds and gun ranges that have made purchasing a firearm for recreational uses more common.Oliva pointed out that women have comprised the fastest-growing segment of the gun-buying market for several years, and that trend has only accelerated thus far in 2020.Shawn Poulin, owner of NOVA Armory in Arlington, Virginia, said purchases have been dependent on what ammunition is in stock, because it's in such high demand."We have actually been told 'Just sell me anything you have ammo for,'" Poulin said.Drew Begley, retail manager at Virginia Arms Company in Manassas, Virginia, said that stores hadn't seen this kind of spike in sales since the '90s, which he speculated was in response to new legislation targeting assault weapons. But, even then, Begley said, it was previous gun owners fueling the jump in sales."It's a lot of people that are buying guns for the very first time — really, handling firearms for the very first time," Begley said.Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a research firm that covers the economics of guns, estimates national gun purchase numbers based on raw data from the FBI's background check system.In both Maryland and D.C., weapons must be registered with the police; background checks are mandatory on private sales, and residents are required to get firearms training before their purchase.Virginia's gun laws were the most lax until a wave of new legislation enacted July 1 brought the commonwealth closer to parity with its regional neighbors. Expanded background checks for all gun sales (as opposed to those only with licensed firearms dealers); a one-a-month gun-purchase limit, and a requirement for in-person training to receive a concealed carry permit are all the law in Virginia."A lot of people across all walks of life are realizing they have a right to defend themselves, and they're taking responsibility and they're taking action on that right," Oliva said.So, what's behind this flood of new gun owners?Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University and an expert on the gun industry, told The New York Times in April about the increase in gun sales after COVID-19 became widespread in the U.S.In the area, many customers are said to have a "just in case" mentality as they walk through the doors to purchase their first firearm.In July, the New York Times talked with a group of African Americans from Oakland, California, to D.C. who became new gun owners in order to feel safe. One woman from Aurora, Colorado, told the Times that guns have served a vital historical role in ensuring the Black struggle for equal rights wouldn't be stopped, citing how Harriet Tubman and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. both armed themselves.That said, having a gun as a Black man or woman invites other problems on its own.In July 2016, Philando Castile was pulled over by a police officer in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. Castile told the officer that he had a gun on him, which he was licensed to carry, but the officer shot and killed him.Castile's death is talked about among members of the National African American Gun Association, according to its president, Philip Smith. The gun group welcomes members of all racial, economic and political backgrounds, and is as intent on keeping an open dialogue about issues related to gun ownership as it is about the right to self-defense."The social narrative out there is that Black folks with guns is a scary thing," Smith told WTOP. "Our people feel like they're being victimized unjustly, and even if you don't agree with that perspective, you have to listen, or be willing to listen."But Allan "Doc" Lucas, who runs Lucas Security Services in Northeast D.C. and teaches firearms training, doesn't see it that way.Measuring how officers react to suspects of different races is the focus of Dr. Rashawn Ray's Lab Applied Social Science Research, or LASSR (pronounced "laser"), at the University of Maryland.The associate professor of sociology and Brookings Institute fellow told WTOP that his virtual reality program puts officers through different, often ambiguous, scenarios. Ray has found that when officers enter these unknown situations, they tend to rely on stereotypes to inform their judgments.But similar to Smith, from NAAGA, Ray said that when officers see a Black person with a gun, even if rightfully owned, the officers think they shouldn't have it because they are going to do harm with it."Police officers are more likely to be scared when they interact with a Black person," Ray said. "The virtual reality characters the police officers encounter actually are the same voice — they're [all voiced by] the same people, we just vary their skin tone. So, we know the only factor altering how officers behave is actually the skin tone of the person."LASSR further quantifies these biases through subtle physiological tells — stress levels, heart rates and reaction times in officers, for instance, are heightened around Black suspects.The point of the program, Ray said, is to keep officers in a calmer state so they can make rational choices and allow everyone to leave the interaction safely.He was not at liberty to say which departments in the D.C. area participate in LASSR, though did note that officers from several large, mid-sized and small departments in the region have taken part in the program.Back inside Cedric Barnes' classroom, he covers everything from gun parts to handling a firearm and safety practices. That includes basics such as teaching prospective gun owners to keep their fingers off the trigger until they're ready to shoot, and only point their gun at something they intend to fire at.Above all, Barnes makes sure his students know not to break the gun community's mortal sins: ignorance of how to behave with a weapon, and carelessness about safety protocols.Range practice takes place at Elite Shooting Sports, in Manassas, Virginia, and the two-day course costs $195.Business owner Teia Hill, of Maryland, said that with "the pandemic and the other different stuff that's been happening, it made me be like, 'I got to get a little protection.'"She plans to purchase multiple guns for her home and for the two businesses she operates, because she wants to safeguard "what I've worked very hard for." Hill is planning to expand one of her businesses, The Popcorn Bag D.C., and has been working to open up a new storefront for more than two years.New parents Jose Ortiz, of D.C., and Daryanne Watkins, of Hyattsville, Maryland, said the birth of their child chiefly motivated them to seek out formal training, as the onset of the pandemic and instances of police brutality made them want to rely more on themselves for safety."We kind of felt like we just needed to consider the 'what-ifs.' And we hoped nothing bad would happen, but just in case, we wanted to be able to know how to use a weapon," Watkins said.But before they can consider using a gun, students have to pass a written exam at the end of the eight-hour course, as well as pass Barnes' "eyeball test."Owning a gun means being prepared to defend yourself with it. But Barnes also emphasizes practical survival skills in order to avoid such situations. He advocates knowing your surroundings at all times and employing "verbal judo" — de-escalating tense situations by talking it out.The landmark Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008 affirmed that individuals have a right to self-defense — that the right to bear arms is not reserved solely for those serving in state militias.Still, situations can be complicated, and could depend on where you live. Each part of the region has its own iteration of the self-defense laws.In late March, Arlington Smoke Shop was broken into . An employee sleeping in the back room came out and shot at the burglars, wounding one, who was a juvenile. The employee was charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and violation of a protective order. He faces up to 25 years in prison.Marina Medvin, an Alexandria, Virginia-based attorney who specializes in self-defense law, told Reason that a prior decision in the state's Supreme Court established that a gun can't be brandished solely in defense of property, so this employee's legal defense is fighting an uphill battle.All jurisdictions require people who use a firearm in self-defense to clear a burden of proof in court and demonstrate that they used only as much force as necessary to quell the threat.Barnes said that they are accountable for every shot they fire and should only use their gun enough to stop someone. Any extra shots fired, he continued, could be perceived in a court of law as an attempt to kill someone, rather than an attempt to save oneself and one's family."Just having a gun doesn't make or break you. It doesn't make you Superman," Barnes said. "A gun in the wrong hands is evil. A gun in good hands is OK, but at the same time, it's not, because you still have to answer for those rounds you had used."