Lightning last Saturday evening killed 15 cows at Ikogosi in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.The Asaoye of Ikogosi-Ekiti, Chief Ayo Ademilua, described the incident as a natural occurrence, which he said was strange in the town.Narrating the incident to reporters via phone on Sunday, Ademilua said the incident occurred at the Ikogosi Warm Spring site along Ipole-Ekiti road.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ikogosi Warm Spring is a notable tourism and recreational centre where warm and cold streams meet in Ekiti.The Ikogosi high chief said the thunder struck during a torrential downpour between 4pm and 6:02pm.Later, some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farms saw Fulani herders lamenting that it was the lightning that killed their cattle," he said.Also speaking about the incident, the Onikogosi of Ikogosi Ekiti, Oba Abiodun Olorunnisola, said the herders were making efforts to sell the dead cows to residents, adding that this portends health risk to his people.The monarch said he had already reached out to his colleague at Ipole-Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, on the need to warn their subjects against consuming such a desecrated meat."The two of us have alerted our subjects that there was an attempt to begin the sale of the cows and we are making efforts to prevent the intending buyers," he said.The traditional ruler, however, urged the government to evacuate the carcasses of the cows, to prevent spread of communicable diseases.Police spokesman Sunday Abutu said the incident was yet to be reported to the command because it was a natural occurrence."We have not been told, but if the owner of the cattle later realises that someone was responsible, he will report at the police station and we will surely rise to the occasion, if such happens," he said.