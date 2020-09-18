A family holiday ended in tragedy yesterday after a lightning strike killed six people and injured another four in Battambang.According to a report by the provincial authorities, over ten family members had gathered to have dinner at around 6pm at a house in the province when lighting struck.The victims who lost their lives have been identified as Yum Nhik, 56, Dam Sokna, 56, Yum Chariya, 25, Yum Ravuth, 26, Orn Rin 27, with the last person only identified as Thy, age unknown.Meanwhile, those injured were identified as Voeun Vutha, 41, Serk Saros, 41, Hout Hong, 48 and Khoet Samnag, 25.The injured victims are now receiving treatment at the local provincial hospital.All of the victims are native to Battambang, the report added.