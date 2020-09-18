STORMS
© NOAA GOES-East
An astonishing satellite photo shows five tropical cyclones swirling in the Atlantic basin at once.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured the image on Monday afternoon. It shows Tropical Depression Rene, Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky, and Hurricanes Sally and Paulette.

"This ties the record for the most number of tropical cyclones in that basin at one time," the National Weather Service tweeted on Monday.

The Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico have only held this many storms once before, in September 1971.

Tropical Depression Rene dissipated Monday night, but the four other storms in the image persist. Here's what the satellite imagery showed Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Sally is currently churning towards Louisiana and Mississippi, where the NHC expects it to bring "historic, life-threatening flash flooding."

The cluster of cyclones in the Atlantic comes at the peak of hurricane season, which has been especially active so far this year, with 20 named storms. Only one name — Wilfred — remains on the list of 2020 Atlantic cyclone names. If the National Hurricane Center runs out of conventional names, it will have to start using the Greek alphabet.