© NOAA GOES-East

An astonishing satellite photo shows five tropical cyclones swirling in the Atlantic basin at once.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured the image on Monday afternoon. It shows Tropical Depression Rene, Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky, and Hurricanes Sally and Paulette.Tropical Depression Rene dissipated Monday night, but the four other storms in the image persist. Here's what the satellite imagery showed Tuesday morning.Hurricane Sally is currently churning towards Louisiana and Mississippi, where the NHC expects it to bring "historic, life-threatening flash flooding."The cluster of cyclones in the Atlantic comes at the peak of hurricane season,Only one name — Wilfred — remains on the list of 2020 Atlantic cyclone names. If the National Hurricane Center runs out of conventional names, it will have to start using the Greek alphabet.