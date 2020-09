Dozens dead, many more missing

'Dangerous' smoke — and its spreading

11 states are reporting 87 large firesRaging wildfires are still wrecking havoc along the West Coast, and now there are almost 90 wildfires in nearly a dozen states, the National Interagency Fire Center reported Tuesday.So far the fires have burned an estimated 4.8 million acres, with a majority of the damage occurring in California, Oregon, Washington, and now Idaho.According to the NIFC, firefighters have been able to contain six large fires — one in Montana, two in Oregon, and three in California.The NIFC said that 11 states are currently reporting● Arizona (1)● California (23)● Colorado (4)● Idaho (13)● Montana (9)● Nevada (1)● Oregon (12)● South Dakota (1)● Utah (6)● Washington (15)● Wyoming (2)According to CNN's latest reporting , at least 36 people have been killed in the West Coast wildfires. Of those killed, 25 were in the California fires, 10 in Oregon, and one in Washington.The Oregon Office of Emergency Management's website said Tuesday that at least 22 people are missing in the state and at least 1,145 homes have been destroyed.The smoke in the region has led IQAir, a group that tracks global air quality, to report that the West Coast currently has the worst air quality in the world, CNN said. And in Oregon, USA Today reported, Now, the growing smoke cloud has reached the Atlantic Ocean.AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz told USA Today that wildfire smoke has finally traveled thousands of miles and reached the East Coast.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration posted a map showing just how much smoke is currently covering the U.S.