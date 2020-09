© AFP 2020 / ANGELOS TZORTZINIS



"We're isolated on our own island"

"We are second-class citizens"

"All politicians are unwanted on the island"

"Let them leave!" "No new structures!" "Enough!" - these are just a few of the chants by the residents of the Greek island of Lesbos, where the largest migrant camp in Europe was destroyed by a massive fire earlier this month, leaving nearly 13,000 migrants without shelter. Now, a new facility is being built on the island.A huge fire destroyed Greece's largest migrant and refugee reception and accommodation centre, Moria, on Lesbos earlier this month. A new situation is currently unfolding on the island, which has proportionally borne the brunt of a great deal of the migration crisis. Sputnik took a walk through downtown Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos.Katerina Korfiati, the owner of a small household store, noted that "we are all victims of circumstances. Last winter they [the government] were going to build a new closed structure [to accommodate migrants] on Mount Karava, while there were already about 20,000 people in Moria. We immediately realised that they planned to build two structures on Lesbos. Eight special police units had been sent to the island because they understood that the local population's reaction would follow."As for the future of the island, Katerina Korfiati doesn't hide her fear of new permanent structures, open or closed, although, as she stressed that the residents are determined to prevent any attempt to lay the foundation of the new structure.However, there has never been a real solution to the problem."It will be enough that there is no new centre on the island! I'm a descendant of real refugees; my great-grandfather was stabbed to death by the Turks. We know what it means to be a refugee...", Dimitris Viras, a bookshop owner from Mytilene, said. "Our family owns a small plot of land in the Moria region, which my grandmother, a refugee, got working hard for her dowry to be able to get married. We don't even know if this plot of land is still there.""Whoever they are, they must leave. We should provide asylum to those who need it so that they have the opportunity to go to any European country they want."He believes that it is a double parallel drama, which has reached its peak today, and the main culprits are Greek, but above all the European, politicians and their hypocrisy on the issue.His conclusion, however, sums up the tragic irony of the situation: "My God, I tell myself, do everything possible for us and for them. The most amazing thing is that both we and they want the same thing: that they leave."The moment Sputnik started talking to brothers Sotiris and Fotis Geomilas, family jewellery-shop owners, the phone rang. It was their 85-year-old mother."Look, she calls us in tears, asking what's going on," Fotis later explained.His brother Sotiris, in turn, said that his children didn't want to return from Athens to take over the shop, although they are engaged in the same business there."The politicians have sold us. No one has come back to see what happened to us. For me, they are unwanted right now. They don't have the courage to bang their fists on the table," he said with disappointment.For him, as for most Lesbos residents, the current situation on the island in no way resembles the 2015 situation."Currently, for every 30,000 local residents, there are 30,000 foreigners on the outskirts of the city. Has anyone here asked me how I am doing? Has anyone asked me about my job or my family?The two brothers compare the situation to a gun ready to fire if the residents are pressured for a new structure or for an indefinitely extended stay of migrants and refugees on the island."The people of Lesbos won't allow a new Moria, " Sotiris Geomilas said, stressing that this time the whole island would rise up in the face of the possibility of a new closed structure. This won't be just the matter of Moria or those living by Mount Karava, the whole island will be united by the same goal.He summed up the five years of Moria with one sentence: