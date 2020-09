© Getty Images for Green New Deal Network/Jemal Countess

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey has called for police to be deprived of weapons as mobs run riot across the US. This is immoral and irresponsible.From sea to shining sea, law enforcement officers in the United States are being denounced left, right and center (or should that be left, left and left?) by Democrat candidates. Biden has conceded that the police are systemically racist, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, AOC and others have called for cop shops across the land to be defunded, and Kamala Harris went to Wisconsin to visit the family of Jacob Blake , an alleged sex criminal who reached for a knife as he was being arrested and was consequently shot by officers.The latest Democrat to come out with an unequivocally cretinous policy suggestion regarding the police is Massachusetts senator Ed Markey.What a sterling idea that is. At a moment of national unrest, in a country with the most heavily armed citizenry in the world, during a year when 34 officers have been deliberately killed by gunfire in the line of duty, Markey wants to deprive them of a means of defense.To be fair to the senator, he doesn't want to deprive cops of all weaponry, just the "weapons of war" they are apparently swanning about the nation with. Sticking his nose in on matters concerning the riot-ravaged city of Portland (over 3,000 miles away from Massachusetts, incidentally) he tweeted: "Portland police routinely attack peaceful protestors with brute force. We must disarm these officers, and every other police department in America, of weapons of war, and enact a nationwide ban on tear gas, rubber and plastic bullets, and bean bag rounds."I've no idea what 'war' movies Mr Markey has been watching, but his choice of words is rather dramatic. After, all I was very much under the impression that soldiers in conflict tended to use live ammunition rather than rubber bullets and bean bag rounds. Tear gas, I would also wager, is rather low down the list of modern military weapons used in the field, especially by the US military, which, under Barack Obama's tenure, favoured drones and Hellfire missiles.Oregon State Police have said that Wheeler's order was "reckless and short sighted," while Portland Police Bureau described it as dangerous, stating , "Banning the lawful use of CS will make it very difficult to address this kind of violence without resorting to much higher levels of physical force, with a correspondingly elevated risk of serious injury to members of the public and officers."Joe Biden's run for office is one of the most cynical I can remember; it appears to essentially consist of blackmailing the electorate with violence. 'Vote for me and the riots will stop' is the message, which ignores the fact that the rioting is taking place in Democrat-run cities that refuse aid from the federal government and denounce it as an 'occupation' when it is sent in anyway.