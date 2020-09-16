President Trump on Wednesday trolled Democratic rival Joe Biden by sharing a manipulated video of the former vice president dancing to N.W.A.'s "F--- Tha Police."
"What is this all about?" Trump asked as he retweeted a video that showed Biden appearing to play the explicit '90s anti-cop song on his phone and bop along to it.
Trump later retweeted the video again, this time commenting: "China is drooling. They can't believe this!"
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
The core of the video was actually from a campaign event in Kissimmee, Fla., where Biden did pull out his phone -- but instead, he played the much less explicit (and much more recent) Despacito by Luis Fonsi.
"I just have one thing to say," Biden began as he looked down at his phone and found the song. "Hang on. Here."
The event was to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month and featured supporters including Fonsi, who had introduced Biden, along with Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin.
"I'll tell you what -- if I had the talent of any one of these people, I'd be elected president by acclamation," Biden joked after playing the 2017 hit.
The meme Trump shared was slapped with a "manipulated media" warning by Twitter, so that viewers did not believe that the Democratic nominee was, in fact, dancing to F--- tha Police.
The sharing of the video is part of a continued theme by Trump and his allies, in which they claim that Biden has been supportive of anti-police elements on the left and that he would defund the police -- something Biden has firmly denied.
