Two North-Central Florida residents are safe after they fell 40-feet into a sink hole today.According to High Springs firefighters, two people drove an A-T-V through the woods near Poe Springs Rd. in High Springs.Crews said the A-T-V hit a slope and then fell into the sink hole.The sink hole was filled with water and the two residents swam to the surface to wait for help.A crew member had to repel down the side of the hole and rescue each person.Only minor injuries were reported.