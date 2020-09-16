Construction of one lane will take 10-12 days, the Ministry of Transport said.
Construction started in the morning of September 16. The site of road construction is complex, abundant with rocks and some places are hard to be reached by vehicles and equipment.
Momento en el que un gran deslizamiento de tierra afectó a la región de Jumgal de Kirguistán pic.twitter.com/tTdRZTdxa4— RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) September 16, 2020
4 excavators, 3 bulldozers, 4 dump trucks, 20 tons of fuel will be used in the first phase of construction of the new road.
The landslide occurred in the evening of September 14 on the 37th km of the Dyikan-Kara-Keche road. The collapsed slope of the mountain blocked the gorge and the river. The slid mass of rocks and land is estimated at around 800,000-900,000 cbm.
This road led to the biggest coal field in Kyrgyzstan - Kara-Keche field.