© Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina



When asked by RT, on Monday, German government representatives failed to explain the mystery surrounding an Alexey Navalny's associate who was with him at the time of his alleged poisoning and went to Germany shortly afterwards.During a press conference, officials failed to provide any actual answer about the woman identified by Russian authorities as 'Marina Pevchikh.'We must not forget that an attempt was made on the life of Mr Navalny with the use of a poisonous substance. But I can't tell you anything about the location of an individual," Government spokesman Steffen Seibert stated.Pevchikh has spoken to Meduza, a Western-funded, Latvia-based, Russian language news site, claiming she was never approached by the police. She also said her name is actually Maria, not 'Marina'.The saga of the Navalny 'poisoning' kicked off on August 20, when he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. After an emergency landing in Omsk, another Siberian city 2,000 km east of the Russian capital, he was taken to a local hospital in an unresponsive condition.The opposition figure was flown to Berlin's Charité clinic two days later, where he is currently being treated. While Russian doctors say they found no traces of toxic substances in samples collected from Navalny, their German counterparts have claimed he was poisoned with a variant of the infamous nerve agent family 'Novichok'. The Creators of that family of toxic substances have already said his symptoms did not correspond with exposure to the agent, however.