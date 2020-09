© Reuters/Omar Sanadiki



Syria's air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Aleppo city early Friday morning, as multiple missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets, Syrian state-run television reported.the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source who notedThe source pinned the attack on Israel, however Tel Aviv has yet to comment on the incident. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.The news agency shared footage of the blast on social media, while analso made the rounds online.Israeli jets reportedly struck a military site near Homs earlier this month, while a missile attack targeting military posts south of Damascus in late August killed two soldiers and wounded seven, according to Syria's Defense Ministry.Syria's missile defenses have had some success in repelling the attacks. Several missiles launched by Israeli warplanes from Lebanese airspace were shot down in April, Syria's SANA news agency reported.While Tel Aviv seldom confirms its strikes on Syria, in a rare admission last year,