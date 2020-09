© Reuters / Maranie Staab

The index's major supporters include Microsoft and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund

leaves out the years preceding the crash of 2008, in which the US launched a series of ruinously expensive, unwinnable wars as well as a controversial Wall Street bailout

The New York Times has expressed shock at the decline in Americans' quality of life -The US' world-leading self-image is totally unjustified, the Times acknowledged on Thursday, contrasting Washington's vaunted superpower status with its 28th-place ranking in this year's Social Progress Index (SPI), set to be released today. The index purports to measure quality of life based on metrics like health, education, safety, freedom, and environmental stewardship.launch of the index, which boasts a proprietary scientific formula that incorporates 50 "metrics of well-being" and claims to be "inspired by Nobel-winning economists." Its advisory board is chaired by a Harvard Business School professor, Michael Porter, who lamented to the Times that "It's like we're a developing country.""We are no longer the country we like to think we are," he moaned,The index highlighted some of the worst results of the unprecedented income inequality plaguing the US (though notably didn't use that term), observing thatThe publication also shamed the US forThe Times seemed shocked that the US had apparently fallen behind "significantly poorer countries" like Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, and Cyprus, marveling that. Their parents, meanwhile, were said to be about as healthy as the average Chilean, Jordanian, or Albanian. And the rankings were calculated before Covid-19 further immiserated the nation, the outlet pointed out - hinting that a much greater decline was looming on the horizon.The only other two nations to decline in the SPI's rankings, Brazil and Hungary, would seem to have little in common with the US, other than that they're also ruled by leaders with a marked aversion to globalism who've been condemned as heavy-handed autocrats in the press.While the news is grim, it's not entirely earth-shattering for those who've been following the country's economic (mis)fortunes. The US has been in decline, especially relative to its developed-world peers, for over a decade, as even the Times admits in its writeup. However, while they acknowledge "Americans face structural problems that predate President Trump and that festered under leaders of both parties," Trump is said to be "a cause of [the decline's] acceleration."Many on social media fixated on the Trump factor, though others acknowledged the president was less "the problem" than a symptom of it.Real wages for Americans have actually fallen steadily, if one takes inflation into account, for several decades, while the middle class has comprised less than half of the American population since 2015 - down from 61 percent in 1971.