A total of 73% of poll respondents said they would prefer to live in either a suburban area or a rural setting, rather than a large city or urban area. Only one out of every five Americans - 21% - said they would like to live in a city. Just 5% said they were "not sure" which they would prefer.
The number of respondents in favor of suburban and rural living follows several months of sustained and often violent social justice protests in dense city centers. New York, the country's most densely populated city, was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.
The national survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted Jul. 30 - Aug. 1, 2020 by Rasmussen, a polling veteran. The margin of sampling error is +/- 2.8% for full sample.
To see the full demographic cross-tabulations for this polling question, click here.
To see the methodology and sample demographics for this polling question, click here.
Comment: It's likely that the number of people wanting to leave the big cities is not just related to the BLM riots, nor the coronavirus hysteria, because a similar sentiment is being expressed throughout the Western world, and has been for many years. It's possible that it has just as much to do with the deteriorating quality of life, as well as other factors such as the general feeling of instability and the lack of pay off for living in an overcrowded and extortionately expensive concrete jungle.
One also wonders whether the regional lockdowns will have even more considering an attempt to escape the draconian and tyrannical authorities: