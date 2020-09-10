© Reuters / Denis Balibouse

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for $35 billion more, including $15 billion in the next three months, for the World Health Organization's "ACT-Accelerator" programme to support vaccines, treatments and diagnostics against COVID-19.Some $3 billion has been contributed by countries so far, Guterres told an online event on Thursday, calling it "seed funding"."There is real urgency in these numbers. Without an infusion of $15 billion over the next three months, beginning immediately, we will lose the window of opportunity."