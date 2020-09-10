Sharp decline in share of Democrats who say 'people are free to peacefully protest' describes this country well

Fewer than a third of Americans say politicians face consequences for misconduct and that money doesn't buy greater political influence

Views of the importance of democratic values and principles

Majority of Americans say fundamental changes in structure of government are needed

How we did this



Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand Americans' views of democracy in the United States today. For this analysis, we conducted an online survey of 11,001 U.S. adults between July 27 and Aug. 2, 2020.



Everyone who took part is a member of the Center's American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP's methodology. Here are the questions used for this report, along with responses, and its methodology.