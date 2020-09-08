© Christian Gooden@post-dispatch.com



"People should see this action for what it is — an attempt by plaintiffs' lawyers to use media and more litigation to further their own financial interests. There is no basis in fact or law for the health claims in this suit, as Roundup has been assessed and approved by independent health regulators worldwide, including the EPA, which have found that Roundup can be used safely as directed.

The National Black Farmers Association filed on Wednesday a federal lawsuit to block Creve Coeur-based agribusiness giant Monsanto and its German parent company, Bayer, from selling the weedkiller Roundup."The cycle can only be broken by removing the product from the market," Chris Schnieders, a partner at Napoli & Shkolnik in Kansas City and one of the attorneys who filed suit, said at a Wednesday press conference.Bayer said Wednesday's suit is brought by two firms that refused to settle. The company said in a statement sent by deputy communications director Susan Luke:Farmers have many seed and weedkiller choices, the company said.Bayer had hoped the June settlement would end a period of uncertainty that carried great risk for the company's valuation and reputation.before judges and appeals courts trimmed the payments into the tens of millions of dollars.But Wednesday's new lawsuit signals that legal fights are keeping Bayer's marquee weed control product in the crosshairs.Jim Onder, an attorney from the St. Louis-based Onder Law Firm and a co-counsel for the suit, saidSome of those are members of the National Black Farmers Association who sued Wednesday.John Wesley Boyd Jr., the association's founder and president, equated Bayer's settlement offer to "pennies" at Wednesday's press conference.Wednesday's suit alleges that thousands of those farmers have used Roundup for decades. Some have already been injured by the product, the suit says. Others believe they are developing cancer."crowding out conventional varieties," and practically requiring growers to adopt seeds that are genetically modified to withstand Roundup herbicide. An "overwhelming majority" of Black farmers, the suit says, use the product and are disproportionately affected by the risks associated with it.Those farmers, he added, face compounded risks as members of groups that have historically been denied access to outreach and technical assistance about ways to best use the chemical. Black farmers, "due to long-documented disparities in literacy and education rates," have been particularly hurt by theon Roundup products, the suit alleges. Andthe suit says.Moreover, the weeds Roundup was meant to kill,to the herbicide, the suit says, requiring farmers to use more Roundup, and also other dangerous chemicals.The suit asks the court to block Monsanto from continuing to market and sell Roundup, to force Monsanto to remove the products from store shelves, and to more clearly label the product's dangers.Ben Crump, a co-counsel for the Black farmers association, also represents the family of George Floyd, killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.Bayer did not make an executive available for an interview, but said in its statement, "Racism has no place in our society or at Bayer."