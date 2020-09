© Jonathan J. Gottlieb



In 1972, in one of the early finds of marine archaeology, researchers discovered a trove of clay figurines on the seabed off the coast of Israel.The artifacts were never fully analyzed in a scientific study, and were filed away and mostly forgotten for decades. But a new analysis by Meir Edrey, an archaeologist at the Leon Recanati Institute for Maritime Studies at the University of Haifa in Israel, and his colleagues indicates that the items were not deposited all at once in a wreck. Rather,Dr. Edrey said.In the 1970s, a number of the Phoenician figurines began turning up on the illicit antiquities market. Researchers at the time tracked down the vendor and persuaded him to reveal the source; the details led to the discovery of hundreds of figurines and amphorae, or clay jars,The items were ascribed to a shipwreck dating to the 6th century B.C.But Dr. Edrey's team examined thousands of pottery shards and found they were quite different in style. Such variation typically indicates that pots come from different time periods, suggesting the site was not the result of a single event."I'm completely convinced that their understanding of this site is correct," said Helen Dixon, a historian at the East Carolina University who was not involved in the recent study but did some work on the early findings at Shavei Zion as part of her doctoral research . "They're being cautious and scientific, but I'm sold."She noted that the loose jumble of amphorae at Shavei Zion contrasted with that of shipwrecks found off the Maltese coast, which have similar-looking pots laid out in an orderly fashion.Dr. Edrey and his team also looked at more than 300 figurines, which fit within several themes."Tanit was the mother goddess for the pantheon," said Aaron Brody, director of the Badè Museum at the Pacific School of Religion; he has published work on Phoenician religion but was not involved with the new study. "She quite literally was the mom of the family of deities."Dr. Edrey speculated that practitioners of a fertility cult came to this area periodically to cast offerings into the water. The figurines might represent common people, and casting them into the sea could represent a type of sacrifice that substituted for the real thing, he said.In some figurines the right hand is upright, and the left sits below the mouth. This could indicate some sort of vow in exchange for a divine favor, such as safe passage on a voyage, Dr. Edrey said, which would have been particularly important for the seafaring Phoenicians."The figurines are in some ways kind of a bridge between the earthly world and the divine," Dr. Brody said.Still, Dr. Dixon said, the Shavei Zion figurines add to what researchers have learned from similar figurines found in tombs."In the same way that figurines might be part of ritual going on into a dangerous part of the sea, they might be part of a burial, preparing for a journey to the afterlife," she said."Every day sailors are leaving a record over time, not because they were told to by the king. It's sort of just romantic and beautiful in that way — a touchstone from everyday people in the past."