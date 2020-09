Jessica Krug, an African history professor at George Washington University, confessed to the ultimate sin on Thursday. Despite her white Jewish heritage, Krug masqueraded as black."To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness," Krug confessed in a Medium post."I have built my life on a violent anti-Black lie, and I have lied in every breath I have taken," the professor said. She expressed a desire to "cancel" herself.Krug's faculty page at George Washington University (GWU) identifies her as a "historian of politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora, with a particular interest in West Central Africa and maroon societies in the early modern period and Black transnational cultural studies." She published the book Fugitive Modernities: Politics and Identity Outside the State in Kisama, Angola, and the Americas, c. 1594-Present.Krug did not clarify whether or not she planned to resign from GWU in her Medium post. The university addressed the situation in a tweet Thursday afternoon."We are aware of the post by Jessica Krug and are looking into the situation. We cannot comment further on personnel matters," GWU tweeted.These situations suggest that white people have incentives to identify with some form of racial minority. To some degree, white Americans can get ahead by becoming "trans-racial."Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center . Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil