Society's Child
Police officer fatally shoots man in southeast Washington, D.C. - UPDATES: Video released showing suspect was armed following protests, outcry
The Hill
Wed, 02 Sep 2020 21:17 UTC
The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a briefing.
Police had responded to the area to follow up on a report of guns in a vehicle, Newsham said. When they approached the vehicle, people inside the vehicle fled on foot, he said.
Police recovered two firearms at the scene. Newsham said it had not yet been determined if the man was armed.
He said officials have yet to confirm the identity of the man who was fatally shot, but that "information suggests it's an adult." A person at the briefing was heard claiming the victim was 17-years-old and unarmed.
D.C. Councilmember Trayon White (D) said the victims' mother told him her son was a "kid" and lives about two blocks away from where the shooting happened, according to NBC 4 Washington.
Asked why the officer fired a gun, Newsham would not say, adding that he would be "speculating" and it would be "improper" to address at that time.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Orange Street SE, according to police.
Community members gathered to protest the shooting and were heading towards the police department's 7th District headquarters on Alabama Avenue SE, the NBC-affiliate reported.
Police said Alabama Avenue SE is closed between Knox Place and 24th Street SE, according to the outlet.
Reader Comments
Deon was just a poor, misunderstood black chil who'd never shoot anyone - until after he'd gotten their valuables; to wit: a scumbag.
RC
Quote of the Day
See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.
Recent Comments
LOL As well as full body coverings the latest expert advice is that a kipper placed strategically in one's underwear should help prevent the...
Thank you. That is my nourishing high-vibe belly laugh of the week. And thank you for reminding me to watch this again: Yoda tried to warn us......
SOTT added headline error. "admitted guilt hours earlier in Vice interview" He did NOT admit guilt at all. If you kill someone in self-defense or...
I don't know what's more disturbing, the psychopath who wrote the book or the publisher that thought it was a good book to publish. Though they...
We are witnessing a mass psyop in realtime, worse that 9/11/2001 because it keeps getting sold, again in realtime, as 'current news' when it's...
Comment: More from RT:
'Burn this motherf**ker down!' WATCH protesters descend on DC police station after officers fatally shoot 18yo suspect Video surfaces of 18yo shot dead in DC brandishing handgun moments before his death UPDATE: Bodycam footage has been released:
The teen, Deon Kay, is shown holding a handgun: