Happy end of August! Here's some #snow ❄️ to celebrate!



That's right, the ❄️flakes❄️ have been flying in the higher elevations of #Montana. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/FMVRQqIzaD — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 31, 2020

Can you see it? ❄️🌨️❄️🌨️



Yep! That was snow falling on August 31st at Big Sky, Montana!! How does it make you feel? Leave a GIF in the comments and let us know how you feel about this late August snow. #MTwx

📽️: @nationalparkprincess41 pic.twitter.com/PB0A68zbhz — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 1, 2020

A red flag warning has been issued for most of Montana east of the Continental Divide for Tuesday and Wednesday.. Light snow and light rain fell on some of the wildfires as well. But in typical Montana fashion, a huge weather swing is about to happen. One day after snow falls in the state, there will be very dangerous fire weather conditions because of wind, low humidity and warm temperatures.Tuesday, high pressure will move in and push out the cool air very quickly. High temperatures will rapidly rebound into the 70s and 80s. Strong west wind across the state will be the greatest factor in wildfire potential.Wednesday will be very similar, if not worse. The wind will be really strong, but a shift in the wind later in the day will be dangerous especially to any firefighter working on a blaze. A cold front producing the wind shift from the west to the north will mainly be dry, but a few showers and storms are possible up near the Hi-Line. Highs again will be up in the 80s. Behind the front, cooler air will move in for Wednesday night into Thursday.High pressure will make for a beautiful Thursday with sunny skies, lighter wind and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to around 90.Labor Day weekend is looking very nice, albeit with continued high fire danger. All three days look mostly sunny and dry. A couple of dry cold fronts will move through Saturday and then again Monday with refreshing cool air. Highs will be in the 70s to the low 80s. The fronts will also create periods of wind as well as wind shifts. So enjoy the pleasant conditions but keep that high fire danger in mind.