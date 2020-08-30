© Getty

President Trump has 48 percent of the popular support over former Vice President Biden's 45 percent

In the key swing states the gap is even bigger with 49 percent for Trump to 42 percent for Biden

President Trump supporters are still shy of admitting they back him with 72 percent not wanting to admit it to friends and family compared to 28 percent for Biden.

National Popular Vote

Trump = 48%

Biden = 45%

Undecided = 7%

White voters: Trump = 53% Biden = 45%

Black: Trump 19% Biden = 77%

Hispanic: Trump 39% Biden = 50%

Trump = 49%

Biden = 42%

Undecided = 10%

Trump = 47%

Biden = 44%

Undecided = 9%

Trump = 48%

Biden = 45%

Undecided = 7%

Trump = 47%

Biden = 43%

Undecided = 10%

Trump = 319 [picks-up Minnesota & New Hampshire]

Biden = 219

Enthusiasm Gap?

Trump voters = 82%

Biden voters = 40%

Trump voters: positive vote = 85%; negative vote = 15%

Biden voters: positive vote = 34%; negative vote = 66%

Trump voters: Yes = 3%

Biden voters: Yes = 9%

'Shy' Trump Vote? Questions to Undecided Voters

Yes = 72%

No = 28%

Yes = 57%

No = 43%

Trump = 66%

Biden = 35%

Question to All Voters

Trump voters: Yes = 25%

Biden voters: Yes = 86%

Trump = 56%

Biden = 44%

Approve = 52%

Disapprove = 46%

Republican = 86%

Democrat = 28%

Independent = 49%

White = 58%

Black = 42%

Hispanic = 46%

Men = 54%

Women = 48%

Evangelical = 90%

Protestant = 62%

Catholic = 64%

Jewish = 33%

Atheist = 10%

65 years & over = 58%

45-64 years = 64%

30-44 years = 45%

18-29 years = 38%

Married 63%

Single 31%

Party Conventions

More likely = 8%

Less likely = 13%

No difference = 79%

More likely = 21%

Less likely = 9%

No difference = 70%

Policy

Law & order/riots/violence = 37%

Economy/jobs = 27%

Education = 13%

Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic = 13%

Immigration = 10%

Economy

Yes = 67%

No = 33%

Trump = 59%

Biden = 41%

© Democracy Institute (DI) / Sunday Express





Pandemic

Approve = 44%

Disapprove = 48%

Trump = 67%

Biden = 31%

Education

Yes = 67%

No = 33%

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter = 26%

All Lives Matter = 74%

Kamala Harris

More likely 11%

Less likely 12%

No difference 77%

Monuments / Statues

Approve 15%

Disapprove 79%

Don't Know 6%

Policing / Law & Order

More likely = 26%

Less likely = 10%

Makes no difference = 64%

© Democracy Institute (DI) / Sunday Express



Too tough 23%

Just right 33%

Not tough enough 44%

Approve = 62%

Disapprove = 38%

Yes = 34%

No = 64%

Law & order = 72%

Improving relations between Black Americans & police = 26%

Yes = 16%

No = 75%

Candidate Characteristics

Biden's Mental Acuity

Yes = 59%

No = 40%

Don't know = 1%

More likely = 15%

Less likely = 48%

No difference = 37%

Leadership

Trump = 70%

Biden = 24%

Trump = 20%

Biden = 55%

Yes = 77%

No = 23%

Yes = 64%

No = 36%

© Democracy Institute (DI) / Sunday Express



Personal Traits

Trump = 35%

Biden = 62%

Trump = 32%

Biden = 59%

Poll Methodology

According to the latest monthly Democracy Institute (DI)/ Sunday Express pollgiving the incumbent US President an almost unassailable seven point lead.Since the DI poll in August - a crucial month which saw the Democrat and Republican conventions - the President has gained a point in the swing states while his opponent has lost a point.Significantly, the latest poll shows thatIt also appears clear that US voters have already made up their minds with a mere 3 percent of Trump voters and 9 percent of Biden supporters suggesting they could have a change of heart on polling day on November 3.Patrick Basham, the director of the Democracy Institute, said that the polls confirm thatHe said: "In any political campaign, there's a moment that tells you which way the electoral wind is blowing. In this year's American presidential campaign, that moment arrived on Wednesday."Joe Biden restated his support for peaceful protests but, crucially, condemned the violence that has come to dominate the months-long nationwide protest movement."The Biden campaign made this move for one simple reason. Its own internal polling numbers revealed what Democracy Institute/Sunday Express polls have shown for the past three months:, while an even large number simply turned a blind eye."According to the pollwith 37 percent putting it as the most important followed by 27 percent for the economy.According to the poll 74 percent favour of "all lives matter" over 26 percent "black lives matter an increase in the gap by two percent since August showing that US voters are tired of the protests.The decision by Joe Biden to make Kamala Harris, a mixed race woman senator, his running mate has had minimal impact with 11 percent more likely to support him and 12 percent less likely.Two thirds of voters also think that the economy is bouncing back in the US after coronavirus and. However,- Popular Vote - Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and WisconsinFlorida - Popular VoteMinnesota - Popular VoteNew Hampshire - Popular VoteQ. "Are you strongly or very enthusiastic about your choice of candidate?"Q. "Is your vote for Trump/Biden a positive vote for your candidate or a negative vote against his opponent?Q "Could your vote change before Election Day?"Q "Does a relative, friend, or coworker plan to vote for Trump?"Q "Will President Trump be reelected?"Q "Which candidate will win the first presidential debate?"Q "Are you comfortable with your relatives, friends, and coworkers knowing how you vote?"Q "Which candidate will win the first presidential debate?"Party ID - Trump's National Job ApprovalRace/ethnicity - Trump's National Job ApprovalGender - Trump's National Job ApprovalReligion - Trump's National Job ApprovalAge - Trump's National Job ApprovalMarital Status - Trump's National Job ApprovalQ "Did the Democratic national convention that nominated the Biden-Harris ticket make you more or less likely to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket?"Q "Did/has the Republican national convention that nominated the Trump-Pence ticket make/made you more or less likely to vote for the Trump-Pence ticket?"Q "Which issue is most important to you?"Q "Is the economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdown?"Q "Which candidate do you trust to do the best job handling the economy?"Q "Do you approve/disapprove of President Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic?"Q "Will Trump or Biden do a better job of standing up to China?"Q "Do you want your local school to re-open soon?"Q "Which phrase better fits your own thinking about race in America?"Q "Did Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate make you more or less likely to vote for him?"Q "Do you approve or disapprove of the removal of historic monuments and statues because certain individuals or groups find them offensive?"Q "Do the violent protests in Wisconsin make you more or less likely to vote for Trump?"Q "Has President Trump's approach to the ongoing protests and riots been too tough, just right under the circumstances, or not tough enough?"Q "Do you approve/disapprove of President Trump's handling of the protests and riots?"Q "Has Joe Biden been sufficiently critical of the violent rioting?"Q "Should government prioritise law & order on city streets or prioritise improving relations between Black Americans and the police?"Q "Do you support de-funding your local police department?"Q "Do you think Joe Biden is experiencing some form of cognitive decline, such as the early stages of dementia?"Q "Does your opinion of Joe Biden's mental acuity make you more or less likely to vote for him?"Q "Is Trump/Biden a strong leader?"Q "Is Trump/Biden a consensus builder?"Q "Is Donald Trump a populist?"Q "Is Joe Biden an establishment politician?"Q "Is Trump/Biden too old to be president?"Q "Is Trump/Biden a likeable person?"The fieldwork for this survey of a randomly selected national telephone (landline and cell) sample of 1,500 likely voters was conducted by the Democracy Institute's polling unit from August 26th to August 28th 2020. The survey was conducted via interactive voice response, in which recorded questions were played for randomly-dialled respondents and answers were given via their telephone keypads. To ensure a representative sample, the results were weighted for key demographic and political variables including, but not limited to, party identification, gender, age, education, income, region, voting history, and cell phone-only households.The national poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent at a 95 percent confidence interval. The national party identification turnout model is: Democrats = 37 percent; Republicans = 35 percent; and Independents = 28 percent.The poll additionally surveyed 500 likely voters in Florida with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent; 450 likely voters in Minnesota with a margin of error of +/- 5 percent; and 400 likely voters in New Hampshire with a margin of error of +/- 5 percent at a 95 percent confidence interval.The state party identification turnout model for Florida is: Democrats = 37 percent; Republicans = 35 percent; and Independents = 27 percent. The state party identification turnout model for Minnesota is: Democrats = 46 percent; Republicans = 39 percent; and Independents = 15 percent. The state party identification turnout model for New Hampshire is: Democrats = 28 percent; Republicans = 31 percent; and Independents = 42 percent.