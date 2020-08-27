Noem
© AP/James Nord
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday said she will push for schools to stay open this fall, but disparaged any requirements for children to wear masks in classrooms.

As parents and school boards cautiously weigh the risks and benefits of schools reopening, the Republican governor emphasized the educational and social upside of a return to in-person learning, citing research that COVID-19 poses less of a threat to children. But Noem appears selective in the research she is using for her decisions: She has pointed to studies and recommendations that indicate the health risks from the virus are less than feared, while also downplaying scientific findings that show masks could help prevent the spread of the disease.

"We cannot sacrifice the educational, physical, emotional and social well-being of our kids. The risks of COVID are too minimal for us to make sure that they're all going to stay home," Noem said at a press conference held in a classroom at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

Noem emphasized research that says children are less likely to spread the virus, adding that wearing masks is impractical and may even lead to infections spreading if children touch their faces more frequently.

Her stance on masks defies a push from the South Dakota State Medical Association to require face masks in schools.

The governor cast doubt on a broad consensus in the medical community that masks could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying that there is "very mixed research and the science has not proven what's effective and what isn't."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, "There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others."