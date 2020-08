© AP/James Nord



South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday said she will push for schools to stay open this fall, butAs parents and school boards cautiously weigh the risks and benefits of schools reopening,citing research that COVID-19 poses less of a threat to children. But Noem appears selective in the research she is using for her decisions:while also downplaying scientific findings that show masks could help prevent the spread of the disease."We cannot sacrifice the educational, physical, emotional and social well-being of our kids. Noem said at a press conference held in a classroom at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls. Noem emphasized research that says children are less likely to spread the virus, adding that wearing masks is impractical and may even lead to infections spreading if children touch their faces more frequently.The governor cast doubt on a broad consensus in the medical community that masks could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, saying thatThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said, "There is increasing evidence that cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others."