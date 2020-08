© REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

After setting off his woke critics with a tweet deemed 'transphobic,' 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner turned the tables and accused the Twitter activists of using the term "cis white male" as a slur to suppress his voice.Shatner's original sin, in the eyes of Twitter's PC-police, was committed when he was live-tweeting an episode of 'The Unexplained' — a series which he hosts — last weekend. At one point, Shatner tweeted a quote straight from the show regarding the late jazz musician Billy Tipton. When paramedics found Tipton dead in 1989, they discovered the musician was "a woman who had been living as a man for decades.""Imagine having all this anger because someone asked not to be labeled with a word that's been used as a slur to him," Shatner wrote in one tweet, responding to someone blasting him as a "transphobic sack of garbage."While the attacks on Shatner intensified, the 'Star Trek' actor doubled down in a slew of Sunday tweets, blasting the "mob mentality" which he said is fed by Twitter."They eventually give up if you don't play along," Shatner finally said with a screenshot of yet another commenter telling him to "stay mad" before adding: "you'll always be cis."While Shatner refused to back down, many celebrities are quick to offer grovelling apologies in the face of Twitter mobs. Halle Berry abandoned a role earlier this year in which she would have played a trans character. That in itself was controversial, but she was also slammed by online critics for 'misgendering' the character by mistake at one point in an interview. She apologized and gave up the role.It appears Shatner has no intention of bowing down to trolls hiding behind digital activist masks, however.