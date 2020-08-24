A Tennessee school district is under fire for asking parents to sign a form agreeing not to eavesdrop on kids' virtual classes over concerns they could overhear confidential information.After significant pushback, Rutherford County Schools is allowing parents to tune in with permission from the teacher but they can't record the classes."What are they trying to hide? What is the problem? Why won't they let us sit in?" the homeschool mom of five asked.Cardoza-Moore questioned why the school would encourage parents to snitch on one another and what would happen if a parent violates the waiver.The school district responded in a statement to Fox News."We are aware of the concern that has been raised about this distance-learning letter that was sent to parents," James Evans, communications director for Rutherford County Schools, said.Evans added: "We have issued new guidance to principles that parents can assist their children during virtual group lessons with permission of the instructor but should refrain from sharing or recordings any information about other students in the classroom."