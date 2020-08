© Reuters / Jason Lee



Amazon France has withdrawn advertisements for child-sized realistic sex dolls, following a campaign by activists. However, worldwide laws against the dolls remain scant, and Amazon's enforcement is lacking."Banishing child crime from our society is everyone's responsibility," Taquet tweeted Amazon's own rules prohibit the sale of "products depicting children or characters resembling children in a sexually suggestive manner," as well as "Sexual health products unless listed by pre-approved sellers."Child sex dolls were discovered for sale in the US last year, and swiftly removed by Amazon. However, in some cases the sellers did not have their accounts banned. Similar cases cropped up in the UK and Austria in recent years, and on almost every occasion, new listings were put online within hours of Amazon's removals.Meanwhile, Amazon gives users no form to quickly report the sale of child sex dolls, meaning outrage campaigns stand the best chance of getting the ads taken down.