© Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP



"This was the worst hearing so far. The U.S. government seems to want to change the indictment every time the court meets, but without the defence or Julian himself seeing the relevant documents."

Assange's kangaroo court

The defendant (who is not even legally under arrest) had not even seen the "new" charges (which were the same as the old ones) or met with his defense team for five months, the judge was reportedly reading from a pre-written script, the prosecution did not turn up, journalists could not watch or listen to the proceedings, which were interrupted by screaming from the prison where Assange is being kept.

"I have never in my career faced so much difficulty attempting to trial monitor as in Julian Assange's case. Whether in person or remotely, there are constant barriers to access. Completely unacceptable,"

"Having covered Chelsea Manning's court martial in a US military court, let me say this clearly: Julian Assange isn't even being granted the same minimal rights and the same standards of press access that Chelsea had. It's much, much worse,"

There were bizarre scenes at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London today, as the extradition process of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange (present via videophone from Belmarsh prison) was again delayed.because they were told events started at 3:30 p.m. Only five members of the press were allowed to enter the courtroom to monitor proceedings.One journalist who did make it inside claimed thatAssange sat in a conference room used by the entire prison, without a mask, and was seen coughing a number of times. At one point, proceedings in the courtroom were interrupted by screaming coming from another booth in Belmarsh prison, loud enough to cause a delay.Today was the first time Assange saw the charges against him. Yet they are almost identical to those previously issued, save for slightly broadening the scope to include some interactions with hacking groups in 2011. The U.S. D.O.J. itself admitted that their new indictment "does not add additional counts to the prior 18-count superseding indictment returned against Assange in May 2019," leading Wikileaks to allege that the U.S. is attempting to string the process along until after the November election, in order to avoid any negative consequences for the Trump administration.Kristinn Hrafnsson, the organization's current editor-in-chief, said:If found guilty, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.The defense team, led by Edward Fitzgerald QC, wasHowever, they must do that without the input of their client, asOne consequence of the replacement indictment is the legality of even keeping the hacktivist publisher imprisoned.The farcical events were immediately denounced by onlookers. Rebecca Vincent, Director of International Campaigns for Reporters Without Borders said Journalist Kevin Gosztola agreed, and wrote on Twitter:In 1925, Bohemian writer Frantz Kafka's posthumous book, The Trial, was published, from where we derive the term "Kafkaesque." The Trial tells the story of Josef K., a man arrested and prosecuted in a nightmarish kangaroo court while unable to properly defend himself. Nearly 100 years later, the Australian publisher is being tried in his own kangaroo court, and Kafka's dystopian fantasies do not seem so unrelatable.