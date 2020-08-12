A 42-year-old man died of bubonic plague in Khovd province in western Mongolia on Tuesday night, the country's health ministry said Wednesday.The man was found to have bought two dead marmots before his death, Dorj Narangerel, head of public relations and surveillance department at the ministry, told a press conference.Although hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, many Mongolians regard the rodent as a delicacy and ignore the law.The country's National Center for Zoonotic Diseases said that 17 out of all 21 Mongolian provinces are now at risk of the bubonic plague.The bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that can be spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmot and can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organization. Enditem