Earlier in the week, Mr. Trump had a tense phone call with the casino magnate Sheldon G. Adelson, whom the president upbraided for not donating more to support his re-election, according to a person familiar with the call. Mr. Adelson and his wife donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting Mr. Trump in 2018, and have each written checks for nearly $600,000 during this cycle.The Times drew no conclusions from this intriguing fact. But anyone who follows the Mideast recognizes that a Trump-Adelson rupture could have two positive consequences right away:
- Trump could now be less likely to support Benjamin Netanyahu's hope to illegally annex up to 30 percent of West Bank Palestine.
- Trump could also be less likely to let Israel sucker him into starting a conflict with Iran.
The brief Times mention of the Trump-Adelson disagreement raises an interesting question: why didn't the paper consult Mideast experts and draw some conclusions about the rupture's possible impact on U.S. policy? Adelson's warmongering pro-Israel views are no secret; he has even called for "an atomic weapon" to be fired at Iran. If a mega-donor connected to say, Big Pharma, broke with Trump, the Times would surely connect the dots. But somehow the Israel factor goes unreported.
(P.S. Politico is also reporting about the Trump-Adelson disagreement — and also making no mention of its potential impact on Israel, Iran and Mideast peace.)
Comment: Curious indeed. More on Zionism's fanatical backer: