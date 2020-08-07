© Abu Dhabi Police



A large fire broke out in a residential building in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.followed by numerous sirens as fire trucks from Civil Defence rushed to the scene.on Al Marwu Steet, near Mediclinic Al Mamora, as police cordoned off the area and turned residents away.A resident of a neighbouring building said he heard a loud bang and went down to see what was happening. Groups of people had already begun to gather.Large plumes of smoke billowed into the air as pieces of flaming debris fell to the floor."From where I stood, the fire looked huge.he said."Police were there within minutes cordoning off the area and ushering people away.and residents who suffered smoke inhalation were taken to hospital.The building was evacuated as soon as police arrived and civil defence managed to prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.Cooling operations are currently under way.