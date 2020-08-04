© Andy Rain/EPAJulian Borger in Washington



The total cost of the US nuclear weapons modernisation programme is expected to be far in excess of $1tn.

The UK has been lobbying the US Congress in support of a controversial new warhead for Trident missiles, claiming it is critical for "the future of Nato as a nuclear alliance"., draws the UK into a US political debate, pitting the Trump administration against many Democrats and arms control groups over whether the the $14bn W93 programme is necessary. The US navy already has two warheads to choose from for its submarine-launched Trident missiles.The close cooperation on the W93 casts further doubt on the genuine independence of the UK deterrent - parliament first heard about it when US officials accidentally disclosed Britain's involvement in February - and the commitment of both countries to disarmament.The UK is also supporting the administration's efforts to speed up work on the warhead andSceptics believe the rush is intended to lock in funding before the election. A Biden administration would be likely to review or even cancel the W93 programme."These are challenging times, but it is crucial that we demonstrate transatlantic unity and solidarity in this difficult period," Wallace told members of the House and Senate armed services committees. "Congressional funding in [2021] for the W93 program will ensure that we continue to deepen the unique nuclear relationship between our two countries, enabling the United Kingdom to provide safe and assured continuous-at-sea deterrence for decades to come."The British intervention comes as the initial funding for the warhead hangs in the balance. It was approved by the House and Senate armed services committees but blocked at least temporarily, by a House energy and water subcommittee last month."We've never had a letter of this sort before, so it was a little bit surprising that this is the issue that they chose to weigh in on," a committee aide said.The current UK Trident warhead, the Holbrook, is very similar to the W76 warhead, one of two the US navy uses in its own Trident II missiles.The US and UK versions of the W93 are also expected to resemble each other closely. Both countries will use the same new MK7 aeroshell, the cone around the warhead that allows it to re-enter the earth's atmosphere, which will cost another several hundred million dollars.Little has been disclosed about the W93, but it is thought to be based on a design that was tested during the cold war but not made part of the US stockpile at the time.The demand for funding for the W93 is particularly controversial in the US as the W76 and a higher-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) warhead, the W88, have already been subject to multibillion-dollar upgrades."This is excess on top of excess," Kingston Reif, director for disarmament and threat reduction policy at the Arms Control Association, said. "We already have two SBLM warheads. The W76 just went through a major life extension programme and is slated to be good into the early 2040s, and the W88 is going through a major alteration."The US can continue to assist the UK's arsenal without rushing the development of an unnecessary,, third SLBM warhead," Reif added.The US and Russia, which is also upgrading its arsenal and developing new weapons, together account for more than 90% of all the nuclear warheads on the planet, and both countries are putting increasing emphasis on them in their rhetoric and defence postures.and his administration is reluctant to extend the last major arms control deal with Russia, the 2010 New Start treaty, which is due to expire in February."When I look at something like the W93, it's not, in and of itself, a violation of article six," said Daniel Joyner, a University of Alabama law professor specializing in nuclear treaties. "It's just a further data point to evidence, the current non-compliance of the US and UK with article six."In his letter to the congressional committees, Wallace wrote: "Your support to the W93 program in this budget cycle is critical to the success of our replacement warhead programme and to the long-term viability of the UK's nuclear deterrent and therefore, the future of Nato as a nuclear alliance."Alexandra Bell, a former state department official and now senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, said the US-UK special relationship had shown greater solidarity in promoting new weapons than in arms control., but yet at the same time it feels comfortable directly telling members of Congress what they should do about our own modernization plans," Bell said. "I think that's weird."Asked about the purpose of Wallace's letter, a UK defense ministry spokesman said: "The UK's existing warhead is being replaced in order to respond to future threats and guarantee our security. We have a strong defence relationship with the US and will work closely with our ally to ensure our warhead remains compatible with the US's Trident missile."Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group, said nuclear weapons hawks at the Pentagon, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Los Alamos National Laboratory were pushing to lock in spending in case there is a change of administration."They would like to get this program endorsed by Congress this year, and they're very close to it," Mello said. "Once it is a programme of record, it will take more for a future administration to knock it out."